Celebrități și ținute spectaculoase la decernarea premiilor BAFTA 2023 (Galerie Foto I)

Royal Albert Hall din Londra a găzduit aseară decernarea celor mai prestigioase premii cinematografice britanice – BAFTA 2023!
Descoperă în galeria noastră care sunt vedetele care au participat la eveniment și află mai jos și lista câștigătorilor.
Cel mai bun film: All Quiet on the Western Front
Cel mai bun film britanic: The Banshees Of Inisherin
Cel mai bun regizor: Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front)
Cel mai bun actor în rol principal: Austin Butler (Elvis)
Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal: Cate Blanchett (Tár)
Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Barry Keoghan (The Banshees Of Inisherin)
Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar: Kerry Condon (The Banshees Of Inisherin)
Cel mai bun scenariu original: Martin Mcdonagh (The Banshees Of Inisherin)
Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell (All Quiet on the Western Front)
Cel mai bun film străin: All Quiet on the Western Front
Cea mai bună distribuţie: Elvis
Cel mai bun montaj la BAFTA 2023: Everything Everywhere All at Once
Cea mai bună imagine: All Quiet on the Western Front
Cel mai bun debut al unui regizor, scenarist sau producător britanic: Aftersun – Charlotte Wells
Cel mai bun lungmetraj animat: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Cele mai bune efecte vizuale: Avatar: The Way of Water
Cel mai bun documentar: Navalny
Cea mai bună coloană sonoră: All Quiet on the Western Front
Cel mai bun sunet: All Quiet on the Western Front
Cel mai bun design de costume: Elvis
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj britanic: An Irish Goodbye
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj britanic de animaţie: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Cea mai bună scenografie: Babylon
Cel mai bun machiaj/cele mai bune coafuri: Elvis
Rising Star Award BAFTA 2023 (trofeu votat de public): Emma Mackey
Foto: Profimedia, PR