Celebrități și ținute spectaculoase la decernarea premiilor BAFTA 2023 (Galerie Foto I)

Royal Albert Hall din Londra a găzduit aseară decernarea celor mai prestigioase premii cinematografice britanice – BAFTA 2023!

Descoperă în galeria noastră care sunt vedetele care au participat la eveniment și află mai jos și lista câștigătorilor.

Lista câștigătorilor BAFTA 2023:

Cel mai bun film: All Quiet on the Western Front

Cel mai bun film britanic: The Banshees Of Inisherin

Cel mai bun regizor: Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front)

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal: Austin Butler (Elvis)

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal: Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Barry Keoghan (The Banshees Of Inisherin)

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar: Kerry Condon (The Banshees Of Inisherin)

Cel mai bun scenariu original: Martin Mcdonagh (The Banshees Of Inisherin)

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell (All Quiet on the Western Front)

Cel mai bun film străin: All Quiet on the Western Front

Cea mai bună distribuţie: Elvis

Cel mai bun montaj la BAFTA 2023: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Cea mai bună imagine: All Quiet on the Western Front

Cel mai bun debut al unui regizor, scenarist sau producător britanic: Aftersun – Charlotte Wells

Cel mai bun lungmetraj animat: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale: Avatar: The Way of Water

Cel mai bun documentar: Navalny

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră: All Quiet on the Western Front

Cel mai bun sunet: All Quiet on the Western Front

Cel mai bun design de costume: Elvis

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj britanic: An Irish Goodbye

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj britanic de animaţie: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Cea mai bună scenografie: Babylon

Cel mai bun machiaj/cele mai bune coafuri: Elvis

Rising Star Award BAFTA 2023 (trofeu votat de public): Emma Mackey

Foto: Profimedia, PR

