Kate Middleton și Prințul William, apariție surpriză la finala masculină Wimbledon

Kate Middleton și Prințul William au participat la finala masculină Wimbledon și, la final, Ducesa de Cambridge a înmânat trofeul câștigătorului de anul acesta, Novak Djokovic.
Kate Middleton și Prințul William s-au bucurat de o duminică specială, cei doi fiind prezenți la finala masculină istorică de la Wimbledon, jucată de Roger Federer și Novak Djokovic.
Ducesa de Cambridge a purtat o rochie bleu Emilia Wickstead, în timp ce William a ales un sacou gri și o cămașă albastră.
Cei doi au urmărit cu entuziasm meciul, iar la final, după aproape cinci ore, Kate Middleton a înmânat trofeul lui Novak Djokovic, acesta fiind cel de-al cincilea titlu obținut de jucător la Wimbledon.
What an incredible, breathtaking Wimbledon final 🎾 @djokernole and @rogerfederer! Congratulations Novak on your fifth #Wimbledon title! The Duke of Kent, President of The All England Lawn Tennis Club, and The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of The All England Lawn Tennis Club presented this years @Wimbledon Gentlemens Singles Final trophies 🏆 following the match. Ahead of the final, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thanked the ballboys, ballgirls, staff and referees for their tireless work in making this years tournament a huge success. 📷Wimbledon/PA
Ducesa de Cambridge a participat și sâmbătă la Wimbledon, urmărind alături de sora sa, Pippa Middleton, și Meghan Markle finala feminină, unde Simona Halep a câștigat primul titlu de la Wimbledon în fața Serenei Williams.
The Duchess of Cambridge, @Wimbledon Patron, and The Duchess of Sussex attended the #Wimbledon 🎾 Ladies Singles Final today. Well done to Serena Williams and Simona Halep on a fantastic match, and congratulations Simona on your first Wimbledon title! Ahead of the match, The Duchess of Cambridge met junior players Kamilla Bartone, Oksana Selekhmeteva, Polina Kudermetova, and Giulia Morlet at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. 📷PA #WimbledonFinal #Wimbledon2019
Foto: Arhiva Revistei ELLE