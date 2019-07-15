Kate Middleton și Prințul William, apariție surpriză la finala masculină Wimbledon

Kate Middleton și Prințul William au participat la finala masculină Wimbledon și, la final, Ducesa de Cambridge a înmânat trofeul câștigătorului de anul acesta, Novak Djokovic.

People
Kate Middleton și Prințul William s-au bucurat de o duminică specială, cei doi fiind prezenți la finala masculină istorică de la Wimbledon, jucată de Roger Federer și Novak Djokovic.

Ducesa de Cambridge a purtat o rochie bleu Emilia Wickstead, în timp ce William a ales un sacou gri și o cămașă albastră.

Cei doi au urmărit cu entuziasm meciul, iar la final, după aproape cinci ore, Kate Middleton a înmânat trofeul lui Novak Djokovic, acesta fiind cel de-al cincilea titlu obținut de jucător la Wimbledon.

Ducesa de Cambridge a participat și sâmbătă la Wimbledon, urmărind alături de sora sa, Pippa Middleton, și Meghan Markle finala feminină, unde Simona Halep a câștigat primul titlu de la Wimbledon în fața Serenei Williams.

Foto: Arhiva Revistei ELLE

