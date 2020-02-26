Kate Middleton, apariție strălucitoare la spectacolul „Dear Evan Hansen”

Kate Middleton a fost prezentă la musicalul "Dear Evan Hansen" și a reușit să impresioneze cu ținuta sa.
Kate Middleton este cunoscută pentru stilul său clasic, purtând de fiecare dată piese vestimentare elegante, rareori putând fi văzută în ținute mai îndrăznețe.
Ducesa de Cambridge a reușit să atragă atenția tuturor la spectacolul „Dear Evan Hansen”, aceasta făcând o alegere vestimentară neașteptată. Kate a ales să poarte o rochie neagră Eponine London, însă a optat pentru o pereche de pantofi strălucitori Jimmy Choo.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a special performance of Dear Evan Hansen @dehwestend, held in aid of The Royal Foundation. The musical @dearevanhansen has been credited with helping to start important conversations about mental health between parents and teenagers. The issue of mental health is a key priority for The Royal Foundation which works to tackle the stigma and encourage more people to talk openly about their mental health. @GiveUsAShoutInsta, a free and confidential 24/7 UK text messaging helpline that supports people in crisis and was developed by The Royal Foundation, is one of four not-for-profit partners of the show which provide mental health resources to audiences and beyond. Photos © Kensington Palace / PA
Nu este prima dată când ea poartă acest model de pantofi, Kate alegând pantofii strălucitori și pentru ținuta purtată la Premiile BAFTA 2019, unde a fost îmbrăcată cu o rochie Alexander McQueen.
Ducesa de Cambridge obișnuiește să poarte de mai multe ori piesele din garderoba sa, reușind de fiecare dată să impresioneze prin combinațiile stylish pe care le face.
Prințul William a participat alături de Ducesă la eveniment, acest spectacol fiind unul caritabil.
You are not alone — the story of @dearevanhansen centres around the timely and timeless story of Evan, a boy who is struggling to connect in our hyperconnected world. The Award-winning musical has been credited with helping to start important conversations about mental health between parents and teenagers — this issue of mental health is a key priority for the Royal Foundation. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a special performance of Dear Evan Hansen @dehwestend in aid of The Royal Foundation. The Royal Foundations work to tackle the stigma and encourage more people to talk openly about their mental health includes the development of @GiveUsAShoutInsta, a free and confidential 24/7 UK text messaging helpline that supports people in crisis. Film © Kensington Palace Music © @dearevanhansen
Foto: Profimedia