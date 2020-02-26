Kate Middleton, apariție strălucitoare la spectacolul „Dear Evan Hansen”

View this post on Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a special performance of Dear Evan Hansen @dehwestend, held in aid of The Royal Foundation. The musical @dearevanhansen has been credited with helping to start important conversations about mental health between parents and teenagers. The issue of mental health is a key priority for The Royal Foundation which works to tackle the stigma and encourage more people to talk openly about their mental health. @GiveUsAShoutInsta, a free and confidential 24/7 UK text messaging helpline that supports people in crisis and was developed by The Royal Foundation, is one of four not-for-profit partners of the show which provide mental health resources to audiences and beyond. Photos © Kensington Palace / PA