Jennifer Garner răspunde zvonurilor potrivit cărora ar fi însărcinată

View this post on Instagram

My family farm is, as the kids say, my organic, biodynamic happy place. I cant help but feel like the love my Aunt and Uncle put into growing this years sweet potato crop will add to @onceuponafarms delicious goodness for your kids. But first—meet our lawnmowers: Simon, Pete, Boaz, Pignut, Mistletoe, and Mayapple. 👩🏻‍🌾🍎🌞🚜♥️