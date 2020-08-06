Alyssa Milano vorbește despre experiența ei cu COVID-19: a fost testată pozitiv pentru anticorpi, dar toate testele anterioare au fost negative

Alyssa Milano povestește că deși a avut toate simptomele de Covid-19, testul pentru anticorpi i-a ieșit pozitiv abia acum, la trei luni după.
Actrița Alyssa Milano a dezvăluit pe Instagram că deși a avut aproape toate simptomele de Covid-19 încă de la începutul pandemiei, rezultatul testului pentru COVID-19 i-a ieșit negativ cât timp a fost bolnavă. Acum, însă, la trei luni de atunci, rezultatul testului pentru anticorpii Covid-19 i-a ieșit pozitiv.
„Totul mă durea. Îmi pierdusem simțul mirosului. Mă simțeam de parcă un elefant stătea pe pieptul meu. Nu puteam să respir. Nu puteam să mănânc. Am pierdut 4 kilograme în două săptămâni. Eram confuză. Iar durerile de cap erau îngrozitoare. Am avut practic fiecare simptom de Covid”, a scris Alyssa Milano.
Cu toate acestea, actrița a fost testată de două ori negativ pentru Covid-19 și o dată pentru anticorpi. Alyssa Milano a mai spus că a continuat să se simtă rău și în ultima vreme și să sufere de vertij, probleme digestive, palpitații și stare generală proastă. Așa că a decis să facă un nou test pentru anticorpi, care a ieșit de data aceasta pozitiv.
Alyssa Milano a vorbit public despre această experiență pentru că, spune ea, „sistemul de testare are erori și nu putem cunoaște adevăratele cifre”. Aceasta a adăugat: „Vreau să știți că această boală nu este o invenție. Am crezut că o să mor. M-am simțit de parcă urmează să mor.”
Actrița din Who’s the Boss? a declarat că va dona plasmă, în încercarea a de a ajuta și alte persoane care se confruntă cu această nouă boală. Aceasta a încheiat mesajul ei pentru fani astfel: „Vă rog să aveți grijă de voi. Vă rog să vă spălați pe mâini, să purtați mască și să respectați distanțarea socială. Nu vreau să se simtă nimeni așa cum m-am simțit eu. Vă iubesc pe toți (ei bine, mai puțin pe troli, doar pe oamenii buni).”
Foto: Arhiva Revistei ELLE