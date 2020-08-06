Alyssa Milano vorbește despre experiența ei cu COVID-19: a fost testată pozitiv pentru anticorpi, dar toate testele anterioare au fost negative

Alyssa Milano povestește că deși a avut toate simptomele de Covid-19, testul pentru anticorpi i-a ieșit pozitiv abia acum, la trei luni după.

People de ELLE.ro
Alyssa Milano vorbește despre experiența ei cu COVID-19: a fost testată pozitiv pentru anticorpi, dar toate testele anterioare au fost negative

Actrița Alyssa Milano a dezvăluit pe Instagram că deși a avut aproape toate simptomele de Covid-19 încă de la începutul pandemiei, rezultatul testului pentru COVID-19 i-a ieșit negativ cât timp a fost bolnavă. Acum, însă, la trei luni de atunci, rezultatul testului pentru anticorpii Covid-19 i-a ieșit pozitiv.

„Totul mă durea. Îmi pierdusem simțul mirosului. Mă simțeam de parcă un elefant stătea pe pieptul meu. Nu puteam să respir. Nu puteam să mănânc. Am pierdut 4 kilograme în două săptămâni. Eram confuză. Iar durerile de cap erau îngrozitoare. Am avut practic fiecare simptom de Covid”, a scris Alyssa Milano.

Cu toate acestea, actrița a fost testată de două ori negativ pentru Covid-19 și o dată pentru anticorpi. Alyssa Milano a mai spus că a continuat să se simtă rău și în ultima vreme și să sufere de vertij, probleme digestive, palpitații și stare generală proastă. Așa că a decis să facă un nou test pentru anticorpi, care a ieșit de data aceasta pozitiv.

Alyssa Milano a vorbit public despre această experiență pentru că, spune ea, „sistemul de testare are erori și nu putem cunoaște adevăratele cifre”. Aceasta a adăugat: „Vreau să știți că această boală nu este o invenție. Am crezut că o să mor. M-am simțit de parcă urmează să mor.”

Actrița din Who’s the Boss? a declarat că va dona plasmă, în încercarea a de a ajuta și alte persoane care se confruntă cu această nouă boală. Aceasta a încheiat mesajul ei pentru fani astfel: „Vă rog să aveți grijă de voi. Vă rog să vă spălați pe mâini, să purtați mască și să respectați distanțarea socială. Nu vreau să se simtă nimeni așa cum m-am simțit eu. Vă iubesc pe toți (ei bine, mai puțin pe troli, doar pe oamenii buni).”

View this post on Instagram

This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldnt breathe. I couldnt keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom. At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE. After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we dont know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I dont want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)❤️

A post shared by Alyssa Milano (@milano_alyssa) on

