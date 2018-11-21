Dolce & Gabbana, obligat să anuleze prezentarea de modă din Shanghai în urma unei campanii rasiste

Dolce & Gabbana a fost acuzat de jignirea culturii chineze printr-un videoclip de campanie și comentarii rasiste la adresa chinezilor.
Dolce & Gabbana a anulat prezentarea de modă care urma să se desfășoare în Shanghai, după ce a postat un videoclip care promova evenimentul și pe care multe persoane l-au catalogat drept rasist. Controversa a început luni seară, când brand-ul italian a postat pe site-ul Weibo un video care înfățișează un model de origine chineză ce încearcă să mănânce o pizza, un cannoli și o porție de spaghetti folosindu-se de chopsticks (bețișoare chinezești).
#DGlovesChina ? More like #DGdesperateforthatChineseRMB lol. In a bid to further appeal to luxury's covetable Chinese consumers, @dolcegabbana released some hella offensive instructional' videos on the usage of chopsticks.
Utilizatorii Weibo au asaltat brand-ul în urma defăimării culturii chineze și adresarea unor comentarii rasiste la adresa femeilor din China. Clipul a fost șters după 24 de ore, însă fusese deja distribuit în social media, o mulțime de persoane începând să critice aspru D&G folosind hashtag-ul #BoycottDolceGabbana.
Acuzațiile de rasism și stereotipizare rasială s-au intensificat după ce au fost făcute publice câteva conversații dintre Stefano Gabbana și redactorul de modă Michaela Phuong. Diet Prada, un cont de Instagram cunoscut pentru criticile aduse industriei fashion, a postat comentariile care îl arată pe Gabbana în postura de a-și apăra campania publicitară, denigrând în continuare femeile chineze.
As @dolcegabbana prepares to mount their next runway show in Shanghai this coming evening (7:30PM) and the rest of Instagram fawns over whats sure to be an overly lavish love letter' to China, well be wondering if well see chopsticks as hair ornaments, take-out boxes as purses, or even kimonos misappropriated as Chinese costume.
În urma publicării comentariilor, D&G a încercat să convingă oamenii că acel cont de Instagram al designer-ului a fost preluat de hackeri. Invitații au fost anunțați că show-ul nu va mai avea loc, mai multe surse susținând că brand-ul a fost forțat de către autoritățile locale să-l anuleze, dar și de agenții modelelor care și-au retras colaborarea.
Acesta nu este primul eveniment controversat în care D&G atrage atenția oamenilor într-un mod negativ. În luna aprilie 2017, brand-ul a postat o campanie pe Weibo susținând că Beijing este un oraș subdezvoltat. Ca și în acest caz, clipul a fost șters în urma plângerilor.
În anul 2015, Domenico Dolce și Stefano Gabbana au fost asaltați de furia oamenilor după ce au făcut afirmații conform cărora copiii născuți prin fertilizare in vitro ar fi „sintetici”, adăugând că se opun vehement implementării dreptului la adopție pentru persoanele homosexuale.
