Nominalizarile la Premiile Oscar 2017 – lista completa

Azi au fost anuntate nominalizarile la Premiile Oscar 2017, printre care exista si numeroase surprize.

Nominalizarile la Premiile Oscar 2017 sunt:

Best PICTURE (Cel mai bun film)

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Hidden Figures”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”

Best ACTOR in a Leading Role (Cel mai bun actor in rol principal)

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”

Viggo Mortensen “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington, “Fences”

Best ACTRESS in a Leading Role (Cea mai buna actrita in rol principal)

Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”

Ruth Negga, “Loving”

Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Best ACTOR in a Suppporting Role (Cel mai bun actor in rol secundar)

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals”

Best ACTRESS in a Supporting Role (Cea mai buna actrita in rol secundar)

Viola Davis, “Fences”

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”

Michelle WIlliams, “Manchester by the Sea”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM (Cel mai bun film de animatie)

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Moana”

“My Life as a Zucchini”

“The Red Turtle”

“Zootopia”

BEST DIRECTOR (Cel mai bun regizor)

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN (Cele mai bune costume)

“Allied”

“Fantastic Beasts”

“Florence Fospter Jenkins”

“Jackie”

“La La Land”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM (Cel mai bun film strain)

“Land of MIne”

“A Man Called Ove”

“The Salesman”

“Tanna”

“Toni Erdmann”

BEST MUSIC – Original Song (Cel mai bun cantec)

“Audition” – “La La Land”

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – “Trolls”

“City of Stars” – “La La Land”

“The Empty Chair” – “Jim: The James Foley Story”

“Hw Far I’ll Go” – “Moana”

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE (Cea mai buna coloana sonora)

”Jackie”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

“Passengers”

BEST FILM EDITING (Cel mai bun montaj)

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“La La Land”

“Moonlight”

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE – Cel mai bun documentar (lungmetraj)

“Fire at Sea”

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“Life Animated”

“O.J.: Made in America”

“13th”

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT Cel mai bun documentar (scurtmetraj)

“Extremis”

“4.1 miles”

“Joe’s Violin”

“Watani: My Homeland”

“The White Helmets”

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING (Cel mai bun machiaj si coafura)

“A Man Called Ove”

“Star Trek Beyond”

“Suicide Squad”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN (Cea mai buna scenografie)

“Arrival”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to find Them”

“Hail, Caesar!”

“La La Land”

“Passengers”

BEST SHORT FILM Animated (Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat)

“Blind Vaysha”

“Borrowed Time”

“Pear Cider and Cigarettes”

“Pearl”

“Piper”

BEST SHORT FILM – Live Action (Cel mai bun scurtmetraj – actiune)

“Ennemis Interieurs”

“La femme et Le TGV”

“Silent NIghts”

“Sing”

“Timecode”

BEST SOUND EDITING (Cel mai bun montaj de sunet)

“Arrival”

“Deepwater Horizon”

“Hacksaw Rdige”

“La La Land”

BEST SOUND MIXING (Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet)

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

“13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS (Cele mai bune efecte vizuale)

“Deepwater Horizon”

“Doctor Strange”

“The Jungle Book”

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

BEST WRITING – Adapted Screenplay (Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat)

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hidden Figures”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

BEST WRITING – Original Screenplay (Cel mai bun scenariu original)

“Hell or High Water”

“La La Land”

“The Lobster”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“20th Century Women”

BEST Cinematography (Cea mai buna imagine)

“Arrival”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

“Silence”

“Fire at Sea”

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“Life Animated”

“OJ: Made in America”

“13th”

Ce parere ai despre nominalizarile la Premiile Oscar 2017? Filmele tale preferate sau actorii se numara printre cei mentionati la nominalizarile la Premiile Oscar 2017?