Alexandra Schulman isi da demisia din functia de redactor-sef al British Vogue

BREAKING NEWS: Alexandra Shulman, editor-in-chief of British Vogue for more than 25 years, is stepping down from her role. “I have been incredibly privileged to have been able to look after such a great magazine for so long and even more to have worked with so many people over those years who have made the experience so interesting and rich” she said today. “I will miss the people who surround me daily at Vogue House more than I can say and I am very pleased that I will be here for several months more concentrating on the next issues and new initiatives for this magazine that I love.” Read more via the link in bio – photograph by @garconjon

