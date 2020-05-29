Romee Strijd, modelul Victoria’s Secret, este însărcinată cu primul copil, după ce a fost diagnosticată cu sindromul ovarelor polichistice

Celebrul model Victoria's Secret Romee Strijd așteaptă primul copil, la doi ani după ce a fost diagnosticată cu sindromul ovarelor polichistice.
Romee Strijd, unul dintre „îngerii” cunoscutului brand de lenjerie Victoria’s Secret a fost diagnosticată acum doi ani cu boala numită sindromul ovarelor polichistice. Modelul olandez mărturisește pe Instagram că „am fost devastată deoarece visul meu cel mai mare era să devin mamă și să întemeiez o familie împreună cu soțul meu, Laurens Leeuwen. Îmi era atât de frică că nu voi putea rămâne însărcinată, deoarece, din cauza acestei boli, este foarte greu să faci copii în mod natural.”
Romee, în vârstă de 24 de ani, susține că această boală i-a apărut din cauza stresului. „Chiar dacă din punct de vedere mental nu m-am simțit niciodată stresată, probabil că acesta venea din cauza călătoriilor, a joburilor prea multe, a mâncatului mereu cu restricții și a antrenamentelor prea intensive. Corpul meu a fost supus unei presiuni prea mari pentru a susține atâtea drumuri cu avionul”, mai spune Romee.
Modelul afirmă și că timp de 7 ani nu a avut menstruație așa că a decis să facă o schimbare majoră în viața ei. Pe scurt, a renunțat la antrenamentele prea dure, și-a diminuat restricțiile în ceea ce privește alimentația, a avut grijă de ea și de corpul ei iar, de câte ori a simțit nevoia de o pauză, nu a ezitat să o ia. „Am încercat să iau și suplimente naturale dar am făcut și acupunctură și ne-am luat o casă în Olanda ca să ne petrecem mai mult timp în familie șă să nu mai fim mereu pe drumuri”, a mai dezvăluit modelul.
WERE HAVING A BABY 💗 2 years ago I got diagnosed with PCOS after not getting my period for 7 years. I was devastated because being a mom and starting a family with @laurensvleeuwen is my biggest dream.. I was so scared that I would never be able to because I got told it was harder to get babies in a natural way.. I started to research PCOS and came to the conclusion that mine was not the typical pcos.. Mine was because of my body being in fight or flight mode.. which means my body was under constant stress. I never felt mentally super stressed so it was hard te understand this, but my life consisted of travelling all the time (no biorhythm), working out every day, eating super clean (restricting foods). I think I pressured my body to much, and honestly every body is so different but I think my weight was not good for my body to function properly and couldnt handle the constant traveling. This was the point where I started to research natural healing for PCOS and came to the conclusion that I should do way less high intensity training, dont restrict foods, be nice to myself, and take breaks when needed. I also tried some natural supplements, acupuncture and we got a place back in the Netherlands as well, so we could spend more time with Family (since im such a family person). Im so happy and grateful to say that I got my period back last november AND that WERE SOON A FAMILY OF THREE ❤ ❤❤❤ & to the women trying to conceive, believe in yourself and be nice for yourself and your body and dont let those thoughts get to you to much 😚
Acum, Romee Strijd este în culmea fericirii că va deveni mamă și că a reușit să își schimbe ritmul vieții prea alerte. De altfel, tot pe contul ei de Instagram, îndeamnă toate femeile să facă același lucru, să se respecte pe sine și să aibă încredere în ele și să se poarte frumos cu corpul lor.
