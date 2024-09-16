Premiile EMMY 2024 – Cele mai HOT cupluri de vedete

Vezi care sunt cuplurile de vedete care au pășit aseară pe covorul roșu al unuia dintre cele mai importante evenimente ale anului - Premiile EMMY 2024!

de  Andreea Ilie
Billy Crudup & Naomi Watts
Decernarea Premiilor EMMY 2024 a fost fără îndoială unul dintre cele mai așteptate evenimente ale anului și nu a dezamăgit deloc!

Vezi în galeria de mai sus care sunt cuplurile de vedete care au participat la unul dintre cele mai prestigioase evenimente care celebrează cele mai importante producții de film și televiziune: Premiile EMMY 2024.

Premiile Emmy 2024: – lista câștigătorilor

Outstanding Drama Series: Shogun
Outstanding Comedy Series: Hacks
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series: Baby Reindeer
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series: Anna Sawai, Shogun
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series: Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at EMMY 2024: Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie: Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie: Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Néstor Carbonell, Shogun
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Michaela Coel, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Outstanding Talk Series: The Daily Show
Outstanding Reality Competition Program: The Traitors
Outstanding Television Movie: Quiz Lady
Outstanding Host for a Game Show: Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program: Alan Cumming, The Traitors
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Outstanding Variety Special (Live): The 95th Academy Awards
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded): Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special: My Next Guest with David Letterman and John Mulaney

