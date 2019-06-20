Kate Middleton și Prințul William, primele declarații despre accidentul în care a fost implicat un polițist din coloana lor oficială

Kate Middleton și Prințul William au transmis primele declarații în privința accidentului în care a fost implicat un polițist din coloana lor oficială.
Zilele trecute convoiul Ducelui și Ducesei de Cambridge a fost implicat într-un accident rutier, o bătrână fiind accidentată de unul dintre polițiștii care făcea din coloana oficială.
Kate Middleton și Prințul William călătoreau din Londra spre Windsor când o motocicletă din coloana oficială a rănit o femeie în vârstă de 83 de ani, numită Irene Mayor. Potrivit The Telegraph, accidentul s-a petrecut în Londra, pe Upper Richmond Road, iar femeia a fost dus-o la spital, fiind în continuare internată în stare gravă, dar stabilă.
„Ducele și Ducesa de Cambridge au fost foarte îngrijorați și întristați să afle despre accident. Altețele Lor Regale au transmis deja toate gândurile bune pentru Irene și familia ei și vor ține legătura pe parcursul recuperării acesteia”, a declarat biroul de presă de la Kensington Palace.
Kate Middleton și Prințul William nu au văzut-o accidentul, însă au aflat imediat și au contactat familia. Aceștia au trimis deja flori, ei aflându-se atunci în drum spre capela St. George pentru evenimentul Order of the Garter.
Un martor a povestit accidentul pentru The Sun, explicând că motociclistul a lovit-o, aceasta s-a învârtit și a căzut pe stradă. Potrivit declarației acestui martor, polițistul nu mergea regulamentar, iar accidentul ar fi putut fi mult mai grav.
