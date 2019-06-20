Kate Middleton și Prințul William, primele declarații despre accidentul în care a fost implicat un polițist din coloana lor oficială

Kate Middleton și Prințul William au transmis primele declarații în privința accidentului în care a fost implicat un polițist din coloana lor oficială.

Zilele trecute convoiul Ducelui și Ducesei de Cambridge a fost implicat într-un accident rutier, o bătrână fiind accidentată de unul dintre polițiștii care făcea din coloana oficială.

Kate Middleton și Prințul William călătoreau din Londra spre Windsor când o motocicletă din coloana oficială a rănit o femeie în vârstă de 83 de ani, numită Irene Mayor. Potrivit The Telegraph, accidentul s-a petrecut în Londra, pe Upper Richmond Road, iar femeia a fost dus-o la spital, fiind în continuare internată în stare gravă, dar stabilă.

„Ducele și Ducesa de Cambridge au fost foarte îngrijorați și întristați să afle despre accident. Altețele Lor Regale au transmis deja toate gândurile bune pentru Irene și familia ei și vor ține legătura pe parcursul recuperării acesteia”, a declarat biroul de presă de la Kensington Palace.

Kate Middleton și Prințul William nu au văzut-o accidentul, însă au aflat imediat și au contactat familia. Aceștia au trimis deja flori, ei aflându-se atunci în drum spre capela St. George pentru evenimentul Order of the Garter.

 

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined The Queen and Members of the Royal Family to attend this years Order of the Garter service in St Georges Chapel, Windsor Castle. The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago. The Order includes The Queen, who is Sovereign of the Garter, The Duke of Cambridge and several senior Members of the Royal Family, and twenty-four knights or ladies chosen in recognition of their work. Knights of the Garter are chosen personally by the Sovereign to honour those who have held public office, who have contributed in a particular way to national life or who have served the Sovereign personally. Supernumerary, or ‘Stranger Knights, are overseas monarchs appointed to the Order, and are in addition to the twenty-four knights or ladies — The King of Spain and The King of the Netherlands attended this years Garter Day service, during which they were installed as Supernumerary Knights of the Garter. Earlier in the day The Queen held a private Investiture in the Garter Throne Room at Windsor Castle, where Lady Mary Peters was invested with the Order’s insignia by Her Majesty. During their visit to Northern Ireland in February, The Duke and Duchess congratulated @Olympics gold medallist Lady Mary on her appointment to the Order of the Garter. 📷 Kensington Palace/PA @TheRoyalFamily @koninklijkhuis #GarterDay #WindsorCastle

Un martor a povestit accidentul pentru The Sun, explicând că motociclistul a lovit-o, aceasta s-a învârtit și a căzut pe stradă. Potrivit declarației acestui martor, polițistul nu mergea regulamentar, iar accidentul ar fi putut fi mult mai grav.

Foto: Arhiva Revistei ELLE

