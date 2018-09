Cher explică motivul pentru care nu a văzut „Mamma Mia 2”

View this post on Instagram

Looks like @cher is headed for @rupaulsdragrace! 😱 "I think that's probably going to be a surprise at some point…" Read the Empress of Pop's world exclusive interview in our new October issue, out digitally and to order globally now! 💃👠💅 ____________________________ 📸 @machadocicala @machadito1 👕 @augustgettyatelier #cher #dragrace #rupaul #rupaulsdragrace #lgbt #drag #gay #abba #dancingqueen #mammamia #october