ChallengeAccepted: un selfie alb-negru nu e suficient. Trebuie să facem mai mult

#challenegeaccepted – thank u to @michellepfeifferofficial @gucciwestman @donnakaranthewoman for nominating me. I want to take this opportunity to amplify the fact that it has been over 200 days since #breonnataylor was murdered and her killers have still not been brought to justice. Its important to speak up for her as she can no longer speak up for herself. Breonna by @arlyn.garcia #womensupportingwomen #sayhername