Care-i treaba cu rochia Gucci pentru bărbați?

View this post on Instagram

With @courtneyloves blessing, @postmalone livestreamed a #Nirvana tribute concert, raising $2.7M for a Covid-19 relief fund.⠀ ⠀ Performing from his house outside of Salt Lake City, Post was joined by Blink-182 drummer @travisbarker, guitarist Nick Mack and bass player Brian Lee (who got a shoutout from Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic on Twitter). Check out the setlist below and swipe to see them in action.⠀ ⠀ Posty paid further tribute by sporting a floral dress – which #TheFace readers might recognise as a reference to our September 1993 cover seen here. ⠀ He also announced that hes been spending the lockdown working on the follow up to his 2019 album ‘Hollywoods Bleeding. Im really excited for it. Trying to put it out as soon as I fucking can. Im really proud of the music were making.'⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Setlist:⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ‘Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle⠀ ⠀ ‘Drain You⠀ ⠀ ‘Come As You Are⠀ ⠀ ‘Lounge Act⠀ ⠀ ‘School⠀ ⠀ ‘Heart Shaped Box⠀ ⠀ ‘Something In The Way⠀ ⠀ ‘About A Girl⠀ ⠀ ‘Stay Away⠀ ⠀ ‘Lithium⠀ ⠀ ‘Breed⠀ ⠀ ‘On A Plane⠀ ⠀ ‘Very Ape⠀ ⠀ ‘Territorial Pissings⠀ ⠀ ‘In Bloom⠀ ⠀