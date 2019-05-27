Porecla adorabilă pe care o are Prințul William pentru fiica sa, Prințesa Charlotte

Atenția tuturor se îndreaptă din nou către familia Ducelui și Ducesei de Cambridge, deoarece se pare că Prințul William are o nouă poreclă adorabilă pentru fiica sa, Prințesa Charlotte.
Ducele și Ducesa de Cambridge sunt printre cei mai populari membri ai familiei regale, însă atunci când este vorba despre cei trei copii ai lor, este sigur că ei sunt mereu în centrul atenției.
În urmă cu câteva zile, Kate Middleton și Prințul William, alături de cei trei copii, Prințul George, Prințesa Charlotte și Prințul Louis, au vizitat noul proiect al Ducesei, grădina „Back to Nature”, parte din festivalul organizat în Chelsea.
Fanii s-au putut bucura ulterior de numeroase imagini cu cei trei copii, dar și de clipuri video, fiind surprinse momente adorabile. Prințul George i-a dat nota 20 mamei sale pentru grădină, Prințul Louis a mers, ajutat de Kate, iar Prințul William a fost surprins în timp ce o ruga pe Charlotte, folosind o poreclă adorabilă, să îl ajute să se dea în leagăn.
Deși toate aceste momente sunt adorabile, dezvăluirea Prințului William este ceea ce a atras atenția tuturor. „Mignonette”, i-a spus acesta fiicei sale, cerându-i apoi să îl împingă.
„Mignonette” provine de la „mignon”, care, în limba franceză, înseamnă simpatică.
Deși această poreclă este adorabilă și întreaga lume vorbește despre ea, există și persoane care consideră că Prințul William nu a folosit deloc o poreclă, ci pur și simplu a strigat-o pe fiica sa.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the gardens den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.'
