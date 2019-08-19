Demi Moore, imagini emoționante cu fiica sa, Rumer Willis, cu ocazia aniversării acesteia

View this post on Instagram

I am a few min late but YOU @rumerwillis my sweet first born came on your due date ready for action and have been in the drivers seat ready for this journey from the day you were born! Happy Birthday Baby Ru! Before you I didnt really know what love was! You continue to light the pathway of loving and I am honored to be on this ride with you my angel! Thank you for being a beautiful teacher and a magnificent being. I love you beyond measure! ❤️❤️