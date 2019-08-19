Demi Moore, imagini emoționante cu fiica sa, Rumer Willis, cu ocazia aniversării acesteia

Actrița i-a urat sâmbătă la mulți ani fiicei sale, Rumi Willis, pe Instagram, postând alături de urare și o poză mai veche cu ea.
Moore a spus că datorită lui Rumer a învățat să iubească și a rememorat momentul în care a născut-o, evenimentul fiind cu atât mai special având în vedere că era primul ei copil. Comentariul fetei a fost la fel de călduros, răspunzând prin a-i zice mamei sale că o iubește și că este mândră să îi fie fiică.
I am a few min late but YOU @rumerwillis my sweet first born came on your due date ready for action and have been in the drivers seat ready for this journey from the day you were born! Happy Birthday Baby Ru! Before you I didnt really know what love was! You continue to light the pathway of loving and I am honored to be on this ride with you my angel! Thank you for being a beautiful teacher and a magnificent being. I love you beyond measure! ❤️❤️
Heaven! Happy Birthday and sweet dreams my sweet angel Rumer Glenn @rumerwillis
Nici celelalte două fete ale lui Demi, Tallulah și Scout, nu au omis să își felicite sora și să îi spună cât de importantă este în viețile lor.
Rumer a trecut recent printr-o perioadă mai grea în ceea ce privește sănătatea. Deși au fost probeleme minore, precum o toxiinfecție alimentară și o răceală, totuși acestea au fost suficiente pentru a-i da o stare neplăcută și o perspectivă negativă asupra vieții. Prin urmare, odată cu ziua sa de naștere, Rumer a simțit nevoia să își împărtășească pe rețelele de socializare experiența.
How do we Let Go? This was me yesterday. Exhausted, Overwhelmed and Broken Down. I had just gotten off the phone with my sister after having a full little kid meltdown. Sobbing about how I was so tired and feeling helpless. I have been sick almost the entire month of August that started with food poisoning to then an unknown stomach problem where I havent been able to eat because when I do it feels like my stomach is on fire to the flu that turned into a sinus infection. I felt helpless and scared and so utterly overwhelmed. I felt like time was just drifting by and I was trapped in a body that didnt want to work with me. I have been in so much pain and kept trying to fight it and be angry and sad, but what I realized was that I was trying to control it. I was listening to my body or what it needed and was just trying to control how I felt and when I felt it. I did some compassionate self forgiveness for any judgements I was holding against myself or my body for not behaving the was I wanted it to and really just allowed myself to be exactly where I was at and let go. And I woke up this morning feeling a little better and feeling much more integrated in myself because I was no longer at war within. I am by no means 100% yet but getting there. I wanted to share this because I think its important for me to share not just the fun great parts of my life but also the tough ones too because we are all just doing the best we can with the tools we have. Its my birthday tomorrow and i wanted to start my new year letting go of mindsets, beliefs and old stories that no longer serve me. So I encourage you as you move forward with you day, week or even month allow yourself to let go of the control of the outcome, control of the expectations of how it should go or look, and let go of whatever story you are making up about yourself if it doesnt turn out the way you planned. Its all happening for you not to you…. Anyway for any that this resonates I hope it helped and if its not for you love to you anyway. Thank you for allowing me to share myself Love Rue
Ea și-a încurajat urmăritorii să lase în urmă gândurile care îi împiedică să evolueze și să se bazeze pe faptul că uneori lucrurile se aranjează în mod natural, îngrijorările devenind în acest caz zadarnice.
Text: Oana Docan
Foto: Arhiva Revistei ELLE