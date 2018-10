Brad Pitt a făcut o nouă cucerire: tânăra are 23 de ani și este fiica unei celebre actrițe

View this post on Instagram

Brad Pitt and Margaret Qualley continued filming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Saturday, October 6 in Los Angeles. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In the vintage Cadillac, Pitt (Cliff Booth) cruised down Burbank Blvd with Qualley (Kitty Kat) in the passenger seat. Kitty Kat, who is believed to either be, or be a reference to Kathryn Lutesinger, may ultimately turn out to be a fictional character potentially serving as a buffer between Cliff Booth and the rest of the Family, who often felt bad vibes coming from certain wranglers/stuntmen at Spahn Ranch. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ But perhaps a buffer isn't necessary. Perhaps Cliff Booth's ties to the Family go much deeper than that of a Randy Starr or a Shorty Shea. It's possible that with time, Booth fell under Manson's spell and was convinced to renounce his Hollywood ambitions in exchange for a simple communal life based on love: to join the Family and "cease to exist." If so, a falling-out is inevitable if Booth decides to leave the Family to try and make a name for himself in the film industry with Rick Dalton.