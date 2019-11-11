E! People’s Choice Awards 2019: Lista completă a câștigătorilor

E! People's Choice Awards 2019, premii decise în totalitate de voturile fanilor, au fost decernate aseară la Santa Monica.

People de Andreea Ilie
E! People’s Choice Awards 2019: Lista completă a câștigătorilor

Printre câștigătorii E! People’s Choice Awards 2019 s-au aflat Pink, Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Aniston și Zendaya.

Lista completă a câștigătorilor E! People’s Choice Awards 2019:

People’s Champion Award: Pink

Fashion Icon Award: Gwen Stefani

People’s Icon of 2019: Jennifer Aniston

MOVIES

The Movie of 2019: Avengers: Endgame

The Male Movie Star of 2019: Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame

The Female Movie Star of 2019: Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home

The Action Movie of 2019: Avengers: Endgame

The Action Movie Star of 2019: Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home

The Comedy Movie of 2019: Murder Mystery

The Comedy Movie Star of 2019: Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date

The Drama Movie of 2019: After

The Drama Movie Star of 2019: Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart

The Family Movie of 2019: Aladdin

The Animated Movie Star of 2019: Beyoncé, The Lion King

E! People’s Choice Awards 2019: TV

The Show of 2019: Stranger Things

The Comedy Show of 2019: The Big Bang Theory

The Drama Show of 2019: Stranger Things

The Reality Show of 2019: Keeping Up with the Kardashians

The Bingeworthy Show of 2019: Outlander

The Male TV Star of 2019: Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

The Female TV Star of 2019: Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

The Drama TV Star of 2019: Zendaya, Euphoria

The Comedy TV Star of 2019: Kristen Bell, The Good Place

The Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2019: Shadowhunters

The Competition Show of 2019: America’s Got Talent

The Daytime Talk Show of 2019: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2019: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Competition Contestant of 2019: Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette

The Reality TV Star of 2019: Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

MUSIC

The Male Artist of 2019: Shawn Mendes

The Female Artist of 2019: Billie Eilish

The Group of 2019: BLACKPINK

The Album of 2019: Taylor Swift, Lover

The Country Artist of 2019: Blake Shelton

The Song of 2019: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Señorita

The Latin Artist of 2019: Becky G

The Music Video of 2019: BLACKPINK, Kill This Love

The Concert Tour of 2019: BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK 2019 World

E! People’s Choice Awards 2019: POP CULTURE

The Social Celebrity of 2019: Ellen DeGeneres

The Beauty Influencer of 2019: Bretman Rock

The Social Star of 2019: David Dobrik

The Animal Star of 2019: Doug the Pug

The Style Star of 2019: Harry Styles

The Comedy Act of 2019: Kevin Hart

The Game Changer of 2019: Simone Biles

The Pop Podcast of 2019: Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad

Citește și:
Ce ținute au purtat vedetele la E! People’s Choice Awards Party (GALERIE FOTO)

Foto: Profimedia

Urmăreşte cel mai nou VIDEO incărcat pe elle.ro

Recomandari
Recomandari

Moise Guran: #9nepasa – aceasta este mesajul pe care Europa FM îl dă României – VIDEO

Recomandari

Vlad Petreanu, George Zafiu și Luca Pastia vă dau întâlnire la Europa FM Live pe Plajă

Recomandari

Vlad Petreanu: ”Corupția ne ucide, oriunde și oricum ne-am ascunde”

Motivul pentru care Meghan Markle nu a stat alături de Regina Elisabeta a II-a, Camilla Parker Bowles și Kate Middleton la evenimentul de comemorare a victimelor Primului Război Mondial
People

Motivul pentru care Meghan Markle nu a stat alături de Regina Elisabeta a II-a, Camilla Parker Bowles și Kate Middleton la evenimentul de comemorare a victimelor Primului Război Mondial

Miley Cyrus, obligată să renunțe la cântat
People

Miley Cyrus, obligată să renunțe la cântat

Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson și Maggie Q vin în România pentru filmările producției „The Asset”
People

Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson și Maggie Q vin în România pentru filmările producției „The Asset”

Cele mai spectaculoase ținute purtate de vedete la Gala Baby2Baby 2019 (GALERIE FOTO)
People

Cele mai spectaculoase ținute purtate de vedete la Gala Baby2Baby 2019 (GALERIE FOTO)

Cele mai sexy ținute la E! People’s Choice Awards 2019
People

Cele mai sexy ținute la E! People’s Choice Awards 2019

Vedete pe covorul roșu la E! People’s Choice Awards 2019 (GALERIE FOTO)
People

Vedete pe covorul roșu la E! People’s Choice Awards 2019 (GALERIE FOTO)

Unica.ro

Eusebiu de la Insula Iubirii, de nerecunoscut după emisiune! Cu ce se laudă după încheierea show-ului

Mamă la 46 de ani! Sportiva noastră a născut un băiețel de nota 10 și i-a pus nume sfânt FOTO

De ce plânge Delia aproape zilnic. 'Mă gândesc că e o problemă'

Anamaria Ferentz a făcut anunțul. La 43 de ani, nu se mai ascunde! A spus totul direct! 'Una dintre cele mai frumoase relaţii'

Trending news
Top 10 jachete de toamnă pe care le vei purta multă vreme de acum înainte

Top 10 jachete de toamnă pe care le vei purta multă vreme de acum înainte

Investește într-o jachetă de toamnă clasică pe care nu o vei purta un singur sezon. Iată propunerile noastre.

+ Mai multe
Top 10 rochii de seară pentru toamna aceasta

Top 10 rochii de seară pentru toamna aceasta

Doar pentru că a venit toamna și trebuie să ne îmbrăcăm puțin mai gros odată ce se lasă seara, nu înseamnă că nu putem rămâne chic.

+ Mai multe
Mai multe din people
Emilia Clarke vorbește sincer despre perioada petrecută în spital după ce a fost operată pe creier

Emilia Clarke vorbește sincer despre perioada petrecută în spital după ce a fost operată pe creier

People

Actrița Emilia Clarke a vorbit despre perioada în care a fost internată în spital, după ce a suferit un anevrism cerebral.

+ Mai multe
Motivul pentru care Kim Kardashian vrea să facă o schimbare majoră pe rețelele sociale

Motivul pentru care Kim Kardashian vrea să facă o schimbare majoră pe rețelele sociale

People

Schimbarea pe care Kim Kardashian vrea să o facă în ceea ce privește Instagram-ul este cu adevărat neobișnuită, și nu, nu vrea să aibă mai multe aprecieri!

+ Mai multe
James Middleton, fratele Ducesei de Cambridge, a postat o imagine emoționantă alături de logodnica sa și a avut un mesaj special pentru urmăritori

James Middleton, fratele Ducesei de Cambridge, a postat o imagine emoționantă alături de logodnica sa și a avut un mesaj special pentru urmăritori

People

James Middleton le-a mulțumit celor care îl urmăresc pe Instagram pentru sprijinul pe care i l-au acordat în lupta sa cu depresia.

+ Mai multe
Mai multe articole
Copyright © 2019 Ringier Romania SRL