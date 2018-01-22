Prințesa Eugenie s-a logodit

Anul acesta vom avea parte de două nunți regale, Prințesa Eugenie, nepoata Reginei Elisabeta a II-a logodindu-se cu Jack Brooksbank.

People 22 ianuarie 2018 de Laura Georgescu
Prințesa Eugenie s-a logodit

Potrivit anunțului făcut de Palatul Buckingham, Prințesa Eugenie și Jack Brooksbank s-au logodit luna aceasta, în Nicaragua.

Cei doi s-au cunoscut în 2010, iar nunta lor va avea loc în această toamnă, la aceeași catedrală unde se vor căsători în mai Prințul Harry și Meghan Markle.

Prințesa Eugenie este fiica Prințului Andrew, Duce de York, cel de-al treilea copil al Reginei Elisabeta a II-a.

Reprezentanții familie regale vor oferi în curand mai multe detalii.

