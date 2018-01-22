Prințesa Eugenie s-a logodit

Anul acesta vom avea parte de două nunți regale, Prințesa Eugenie, nepoata Reginei Elisabeta a II-a logodindu-se cu Jack Brooksbank.
Potrivit anunțului făcut de Palatul Buckingham, Prințesa Eugenie și Jack Brooksbank s-au logodit luna aceasta, în Nicaragua.
Cei doi s-au cunoscut în 2010, iar nunta lor va avea loc în această toamnă, la aceeași catedrală unde se vor căsători în mai Prințul Harry și Meghan Markle.
The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank. Her Royal Highness and Mr. Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month. The wedding will take place in the Autumn of 2018 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course.
The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank. pic.twitter.com/ct45JvDfbq
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 22, 2018
Prințesa Eugenie este fiica Prințului Andrew, Duce de York, cel de-al treilea copil al Reginei Elisabeta a II-a.
Reprezentanții familie regale vor oferi în curand mai multe detalii.
Foto: Instagram