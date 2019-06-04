Vedete și ținute spectaculoase la decernarea CFDA Fashion Awards 2019 (GALERIE FOTO)

CFDA (The Council of Fashion Designers of America) a desemnat câștigătorii CFDA Fashion Awards 2019, în cadrul unei gale ce a avut loc la The Brooklyn Museum din New York.

People de Andreea Ilie
Vedete și ținute spectaculoase la decernarea CFDA Fashion Awards 2019 (GALERIE FOTO)
Printre premianții CFDA Fashion Awards 2019 s-au aflat Jennifer Lopez (Fashion Icon Award), Brandon Maxwell (Womenswear Designer of the Year), Rick Owens (Menswear Designer of the Year), Ashley Olsen și Mary-Kate Olsen, The Row (Accessory Designer of the Year), Carine Roitfeld (The Founders Award), dar și celebra păpușă Barbie (The Board of Directors’ Tribute).

Cele mai spectaculoase apariții pe covorul roșu la Festivalul de Film de la Cannes 2019

