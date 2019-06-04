Vedete și ținute spectaculoase la decernarea CFDA Fashion Awards 2019 (GALERIE FOTO)

CFDA (The Council of Fashion Designers of America) a desemnat câștigătorii CFDA Fashion Awards 2019, în cadrul unei gale ce a avut loc la The Brooklyn Museum din New York.
Printre premianții CFDA Fashion Awards 2019 s-au aflat Jennifer Lopez (Fashion Icon Award), Brandon Maxwell (Womenswear Designer of the Year), Rick Owens (Menswear Designer of the Year), Ashley Olsen și Mary-Kate Olsen, The Row (Accessory Designer of the Year), Carine Roitfeld (The Founders Award), dar și celebra păpușă Barbie (The Board of Directors’ Tribute).
Foto: Image.net