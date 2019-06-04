Vedete și ținute spectaculoase la decernarea CFDA Fashion Awards 2019 (GALERIE FOTO)

Printre premianții CFDA Fashion Awards 2019 s-au aflat Jennifer Lopez (Fashion Icon Award), Brandon Maxwell (Womenswear Designer of the Year), Rick Owens (Menswear Designer of the Year), Ashley Olsen și Mary-Kate Olsen, The Row (Accessory Designer of the Year), Carine Roitfeld (The Founders Award), dar și celebra păpușă Barbie (The Board of Directors’ Tribute).

Citește și:

Cele mai spectaculoase apariții pe covorul roșu la Festivalul de Film de la Cannes 2019

Foto: Image.net

Daca ti-a placut acest articol, urmareste ELLE.ro pe FACEBOOK