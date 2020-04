Val Kilmer la prima apariție publică după ce s-a vindecat de cancer

View this post on Instagram

Getting set-up and ready for my interview with Chris Connelly on @goodmorningamerica tomorrow morning. This will be my first television interview in nearly 10 years and the first since being diagnosed and healed from throat cancer. Were going to talk about my new book and some of the most memorable and difficult moments throughout my life. You may notice I sound like I have a frog in my throat. Its not. Its a buffalo. Though being healed from cancer, I am slowly and surely regaining my speech. As I havent let the adversity stifle my voice as an artist. I hope youll tune in and follow me on my journey.