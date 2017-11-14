Twitter-ul este inundat cu povesti despre lucruri frumoase facute de celebritati

In contextul intamplarilor si dezvaluirilor facute recent, despre tot felul de oameni din industria Hollywood-ului, s-ar parea ca majoritatea persoanelor din domeniul filmului au facut numai lucruri negative. Cu toate acestea, lucrurile nu stau deloc asa, iar ideea unui user de pe Twitter ne reda speranta in actorii si actritele noastre preferate.

Persoana de pe Twitter cu username-ul Bakoon a venit cu o idee… mai speciala: a rugat pe toata lumea din lista lui, si nu numai, sa raspunda la postarea lui cu povesti despre lucruri frumoase facute de celebritati, pentru a schimba un pic imaginea sumbra care se contureaza de ceva timp despre vedetele de la Hollywood. Ei bine, postarea sa si raspunsurile la aceasta au devenit virale, am putea spune, asa ca iata o selectie a celor mai bune si frumoase lucruri facute de celebritati!

if anyone has any nice allegations against a celebrity that would be great too. does a famous actor give good christmas presents. does lady comedian alwyays smoke people out — BAKOON (@BAKKOOONN) November 9, 2017

Chris Martin of Coldplay visits kids hospitals in every country he goes on tour with his band to. He spends hours talking to the kids, singing them songs, giving them presents and cheering them up. He’s never spoken about it and we only know from social media posts from patients pic.twitter.com/t1MaMBys7h — Shruthi 🍓 (@42dontEverLetGo) November 10, 2017

David Tennant not only graciously accepted an academic paper from a random fan in the Richard II stage door line but actually read it and sent me an appreciative note about it — the cold genius (@angevin2) November 9, 2017

Danny DeVito tipped $120 to have two cases of wine one delivered one block to his apartment. — Kristaps Johnson (@megaclang) November 9, 2017

Salma Hayek danced with my little sister at a party once, as did Shannon Doherty, and Spice Girl Mel C played Connect 4 with her. Lucy Liu was so incredibly kind and lovely when we worked together when I was nine that she became one of my first big crushes. — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) November 10, 2017

Once, I was nearly humiliated at the grocery store when I didn’t have enough money. Felt a tap on my shoulder, then someone handed a $100 note. A voice said, „Hey, don’t be ashamed. We’ve all been there.” I turn around and it’s Terry Richardson. — Tudley (@Thoirdealbhaigh) November 10, 2017

One time I tweeted @SarahKSilverman about being too broke to go to her show and was reading her book instead- she DMd me that she put me on the list for the show. My future wife and went to that show togeather. I hope she knows how much that meant to me, I cried with joy. — impatient mac&cheese (@ESL_teach) November 11, 2017

I ran into Emma Stone, Kal Penn and Darren Criss at this VIP party. Emma thought my dog was cute. Kal & Darren were really sweet and Kal said he wish he was a journalist. pic.twitter.com/K7QqHufsqP — sarah amy harvard 💫 (@amyharvard_) November 10, 2017

Foto: Hepta