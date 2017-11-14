Twitter-ul este inundat cu povesti despre lucruri frumoase facute de celebritati

Se pare ca Tom Hanks isi trateaza fanii ca pe niste prieteni, iar sfaturile de viata de la el vin la pachet cu o plimbare prin oras!

People 14 noiembrie 2017 de Raluca Matei
tom hanks

In contextul intamplarilor si dezvaluirilor facute recent, despre tot felul de oameni din industria Hollywood-ului, s-ar parea ca majoritatea persoanelor din domeniul filmului au facut numai lucruri negative. Cu toate acestea, lucrurile nu stau deloc asa, iar ideea unui user de pe Twitter ne reda speranta in actorii si actritele noastre preferate.

Persoana de pe Twitter cu username-ul Bakoon a venit cu o idee… mai speciala: a rugat pe toata lumea din lista lui, si nu numai, sa raspunda la postarea lui cu povesti despre lucruri frumoase facute de celebritati, pentru a schimba un pic imaginea sumbra care se contureaza de ceva timp despre vedetele de la Hollywood. Ei bine, postarea sa si raspunsurile la aceasta au devenit virale, am putea spune, asa ca iata o selectie a celor mai bune si frumoase lucruri facute de celebritati!

Foto: Hepta

