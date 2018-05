Tippi Hedren este, la 88 de ani, noua imagine Gucci

Gucci Timepieces and Jewelry Campaign | Starring Tippi Hedren

Amongst gilded gold chairs, silk table cloths, crystals and candles, Tippi Hedren holds the attention of her young visitors as she practices the arts of palmistry and crystal ball reading. Discover more on.gucci.com/TheFortuneTeller_. Creative Director: Alessandro MicheleArt Director: Christopher SimmondsPhotographer and Director: Colin DodgsonMusic: “Intro”Written by Emma DaviesPerformed by E.M.M.A

Publicată de Gucci pe 15 Mai 2018