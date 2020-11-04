Ținutele și mesajele importante transmise de vedete cu ocazia votului

Celebritățile feminine ne-au obișnuit să ne surprindă cu ținutele lor cu diverse ocazii și nu s-au lăsat mai prejos în ziua alegerilor din America.
Subiectul acestor zile are legătură cu alegerile care se desfășoară în Statele Unite ale Americii și pe bătălia dintre Donald Trump și Joe Biden. Vedetele noastre preferate au folosit această ocazie pentru a-și îndemna fanii să își exercite dreptul la vot. Și nu au făcut asta oricum, ci purtând ținute spectaculoase, așa cum ne-au obișnuit și până acum.
Într-o rochie Viktor & Rolf din tul, cântăreața Christina Aguilera a împărtășit cu urmăritorii ei de pe Instagram acest look, alături de un mesaj puternic despre importanța votului. „Mă gândesc la copiii mei și la lumea în care vreau să îi văd crescând. O lume plină de iubire, toleranță, acceptare și respect. Anul acesta inima mea a fost sfâșiată în multe moduri. Am fost îngrozită de comportamentul pe care l-am văzut – un comportament la care nici măcar nu mă așteptam de la copilul meu în vârstă de 6 ani. Dar sper că ne vom uni și vom putea produce schimbări pozitive și pașnice pentru umanitate. Să creăm un viitor mai bun pentru noi toți.”
V👏🏼O👏🏼T👏🏼E👏🏼 Now is a crucial time! Each one of us is held responsible for making a step toward change and using our voices. Weve knocked down walls throughout history to be able to use our power and the time to use it is NOW! I think about my children and the world I want to see them grow up in. A world filled with love, tolerance, acceptance, and respect. This year has shattered my heart in so many ways. Ive been horrified by the behavior weve been seeing — behavior that I wouldnt even expect from my 6 year old. But I am still hopeful that we can unite and push for positive and peaceful change FOR HUMANITY. Let’s create a better & more united future for us all! You cant rely on someone else to do it. You have the power. You can make the change. ➡️ Swipe for voting resources.
Așa cum ne-a obișnuit și până acum, Lizzo ne-a surprins și de data asta, cu o ținută riscantă am putea spune. Cântăreața s-a pozat purtând jumătate de salopetă cu imprimeul steagului american, iar cealaltă jumătate era goală. Lizzo și-a încurajat urmăritorii să voteze. „Când mă gândesc la această țară, nu mă gândesc la legile ei, ci la oamenii ei. Cred într-o țară care învață despre adevărata istorie, astfel încât să putem înțelege mai bine unde trăim și cum putem face mai bine lucrurile. Cred în corectitudine, egalitate. Cred în atât de multe și, într-o zi, se vor și întâmpla. Poate că nu mâine sau astăzi, dar acea zi va veni dacă vom continua să rămânem activi.”
When I think of this country I dont think of its laws I think of its people. I think about how we were raised to be patriotic of violence, propaganda & war. I think about how this country is owned by the oppressor and how the oppressed are locked in a valley of capitalism. But I also think of the young people who refuse to be spoon fed mistruths. I think of the elders who bucked against hateful prejudices even when it felt impossible…. Because of you, Im still hopeful. I believe in a country that teaches the true history so we can better understand where we live and how we can do better. I believe in a country that listens to the cries of the protester and doesnt politicize death. I believe in restoration of this beautiful land and respecting the communities of people who owned America before colonizers renamed it. I believe in fairness, equality, a complete removal of religion in places where it does not belong. Let religion live in the churches and places of worship… the quiet prayer rooms, the joyful congregations.. and out of Congress. I believe in so much, and if I believe it one day I can see it. It may not be tomorrow it may not be today, but it will be one day if we stay activated. We the people, ALL the people, deserve it. Todays the last day to vote. Stay in line, stay determined and thank YOU for voting.
Jennifer Lopez s-a fotografiat într-o ținută sport, mai exact o bustieră roz, alături de o pereche de ochelari de soare, și și-a lipit pe piept un sticker pe care scrie „Am votat.”
¡Yo voté! ❤️🤍💙 ¡Vamos America! I voted! Lets go America! #Vote #LetsGetLoud #BidenHarris2020
Kim Kardashian a purtat o ținută provocatoare. Deși până acum nu a făcut declarații cu privire la persoana pe care o susține, având în vedere că soțul ei, Kanye West, a candidat la alegerile prezidențiale din SUA, aceasta a sugerat că a optat pentru Joe Biden și Kamala Harris.
Lady Gaga a fost o susținătoare a lui Joe Biden. Artista a interpretat piesa Shallow pentru alegătorii din Pennsylvania. Chiar în ziua în care a votat, Lady Gaga a purtat un o bluză supradimensionată și o pereche de platforme amețitoare.
Katy Perry și-a îndemnat într-un mod neconvențional fanii să voteze. Mai exact, ea s-a dus în plină stradă, într-o intersecție, îmbrăcată într-o rochie pulover și a purtat pe cap un accesoriu masiv, pe care e indicat faptul că ea a votat.
🎶 It’s not the end of the world No, not the end of the world Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire Don’t lose hope 🎶 TOMORROW IS ELECTION DAY! 🗳 Tell your mom, tell your dad, tell complete strangers on the street to #VOTENOW #BRINGAFRIEND #BRINGASNACK #TAKEYOURBIKE 🇺🇸 #buthonkifyoualreadyvoted
Cu ocazia petrecerii pe care a organizat-o de Halloween, Kendall Jenner s-a costumat în personajul interpretat de Pamela Anderson în filmul Barb Wire. Chiar și așa, nu a ratat ocazia să își îndemne urmăritorii să voteze.
dont call me babe' happy halloween! GO VOTE!!! me as Pamela Anderson in Barb Wire 📸 by my angel @amberasaly
Beyoncé nu s-a ferit și și-a arătat susținerea față de Joe Biden și Kamala Harris.
