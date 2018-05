Ținuta lui Blake Lively a avut un mesaj secret pe care probabil nici tu nu l-ai descoperit

Though it may have seemed as though #BlakeLively flew solo at this year's Met Gala, her family—husband Ryan Reynolds and daughters James and Ines—were with her in spirit. More specifically, she carried them with her: Lively had a Judith Leiber clutch custom-made with the Reynolds family crest.

