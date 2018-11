Sean „Diddy” Combs vorbește pentru prima dată despre moartea șocantă a lui Kim Porter, mama a trei dintre cei șase copii ai lui

View this post on Instagram

For the last three days Ive been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I havent. I dont know what Im going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today Im going to pay tribute to you, Im going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER SHIT!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love 🖤