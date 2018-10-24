Regina Maxima și Regele Willem-Alexander, în vizită oficială în Marea Britanie

Regele Olandei, Willem-Alexander, a sosit alături de soția sa, Regina Maxima, în Marea Britanie, cei doi fiind întâmpinați de Regina Elisabeta la Palatul Buckingham.
Regele Willem-Alexander și soția sa, Regina Maxima, se află în vizită oficială în Marea Britanie. Cei doi au fost întâmpinați ieri de Regina Elisabeta a II-a și Prințul Charles, cuplul regal având apoi mai multe întâlniri pe parcursul zilei.
View this post on Instagram
Today is the start of the #NetherlandsStateVisit The Queen and Members of The Royal Family, have welcomed The King and Queen of the Netherlands to the UK. A ceremony was held at Horse Guards Parade attended by The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall as well as the King and Queen of the Netherlands. The British and The Dutch National Anthems were played and there was an inspection of the guard of honour. Following a procession down the mall by horse-drawn carriage, The Queen welcomed King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima to Buckingham Palace. 📷 1-3 PA Images
Regele și Regina Olandei au vizitat Palatul Buckingham, unde au discutat cu Regina Elisabeta despre exponatele care au legătură cu Olanda. Aceștia au mers și la casa ambasadorului Olandei în Londra, Camilla Parker Bowles și Prințul Charles însoțindu-i la această întâlnire.
View this post on Instagram
As part of the #NetherlandsStateVisit, The Queen shows King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima Dutch related items in the Royal Collection. The display featured a solid gold tray made for King George IV; the formulary for the joint Coronation of William and Mary (William was also Prince of Orange & Stadtholder of Holland, Zeeland, Utrecht, Gelderland and Overijssel), and items from the ‘Dutch Gift that were given to Charles II after his restoration. Visit @royalcollectiontrust to find out more about the items on display. The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Countess of Wessex and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester also joined Their Majesties for this special exhibition.
Familia regală a vizitat și catedrala Westminster Abbey, unde au depus și o coroană la mormândul Soldatului Necunoscut. Deși ziua lor a fost plină de angajamente, Regele Willem-Alexander a ținut și un discut în Parlamentul britanic, iar seara a fost organizat Banchetul de Stat.
View this post on Instagram
This evening, The Queen hosted a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace for The King and Queen of The Netherlands. Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales and King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands are pictured in the Music Room just before the State Banquet began. #NetherlandsStateVisit
La eveniment Regina Maxima a purtat tiara Stuart, în timp ce Kate Middleton a atras atenția tuturor purtând o rochie albastră Alexander McQueen și tiara Lover’s Knot. La banchet au fost prezente și alte personalități importante, precum premierul Theresa May, Camila, Ducesă de Cornwall, Prințesa Regală Anne, viceamiralul Sir Timothy Laurence, Contele și Contesa de Wessex, Ducele și Ducesa de Gloucester, Ducele de Kent și Prințesa Michael de Kent.
View this post on Instagram
Other Members of The Royal Family accompanied The Queen at this evenings State Banquet including The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, The Earl and Countess of Wessex, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent and Princess Michael of Kent also attended. These visits, both outward and incoming, play an integral role in strengthening Britain's relationships with countries across the world. #NetherlandsStateVisit
Foto: Instagram