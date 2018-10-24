Regina Maxima și Regele Willem-Alexander, în vizită oficială în Marea Britanie

Regele Olandei, Willem-Alexander, a sosit alături de soția sa, Regina Maxima, în Marea Britanie, cei doi fiind întâmpinați de Regina Elisabeta la Palatul Buckingham.

24 octombrie 2018
Regele Willem-Alexander și soția sa, Regina Maxima, se află în vizită oficială în Marea Britanie. Cei doi au fost întâmpinați ieri de Regina Elisabeta a II-a și Prințul Charles, cuplul regal având apoi mai multe întâlniri pe parcursul zilei.

Regele și Regina Olandei au vizitat Palatul Buckingham, unde au discutat cu Regina Elisabeta despre exponatele care au legătură cu Olanda. Aceștia au mers și la casa ambasadorului Olandei în Londra, Camilla Parker Bowles și Prințul Charles însoțindu-i la această întâlnire.

As part of the #NetherlandsStateVisit, The Queen shows King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima Dutch related items in the Royal Collection. The display featured a solid gold tray made for King George IV; the formulary for the joint Coronation of William and Mary (William was also Prince of Orange & Stadtholder of Holland, Zeeland, Utrecht, Gelderland and Overijssel), and items from the ‘Dutch Gift that were given to Charles II after his restoration. Visit @royalcollectiontrust to find out more about the items on display. The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Countess of Wessex and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester also joined Their Majesties for this special exhibition.

Familia regală a vizitat și catedrala Westminster Abbey, unde au depus și o coroană la mormândul Soldatului Necunoscut. Deși ziua lor a fost plină de angajamente, Regele Willem-Alexander a ținut și un discut în Parlamentul britanic, iar seara a fost organizat Banchetul de Stat.

La eveniment Regina Maxima a purtat tiara Stuart, în timp ce Kate Middleton a atras atenția tuturor purtând o rochie albastră Alexander McQueen și tiara Lover’s Knot. La banchet au fost prezente și alte personalități importante, precum premierul Theresa May, Camila, Ducesă de Cornwall, Prințesa Regală Anne, viceamiralul Sir Timothy Laurence, Contele și Contesa de Wessex, Ducele și Ducesa de Gloucester, Ducele de Kent și Prințesa Michael de Kent.



