Regina Maxima și Regele Willem-Alexander, în vizită oficială în Marea Britanie

View this post on Instagram

Today is the start of the #NetherlandsStateVisit The Queen and Members of The Royal Family, have welcomed The King and Queen of the Netherlands to the UK. A ceremony was held at Horse Guards Parade attended by The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall as well as the King and Queen of the Netherlands. The British and The Dutch National Anthems were played and there was an inspection of the guard of honour. Following a procession down the mall by horse-drawn carriage, The Queen welcomed King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima to Buckingham Palace. 📷 1-3 PA Images