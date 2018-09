Regina Letizia și-a dus fiicele la școală la fel ca o mamă obișnuită

View this post on Instagram

News {11 September 2018 | Tuesday} : The King and Queen of Spain accompanied their daughters, the Princess of Asturias and Infanta Sofia, on their first day of school at the Colegio Santa María de los Rosales in Aravaca, Madrid, Spain. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Princess Leonor begins the second year of Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO) while Infanta Sofía starts her sixth year of Primary School. . . . . . . . . #SpanishRoyals #SpanishMonarchy #SpanishRoyalFamily #FamiliaRealEspañola #CasaReal #KingFelipeVI #KingFelipe #QueenLetizia #ReyFelipeVI #ReyFelipe #ReinaLetizia #FelipeVI #Letizia #KingOfSpain #QueenOfSpain #FelipeDeBorbon #LetiziaOrtiz #ReyesDeEspaña #Royals #Royalty #Spain #España