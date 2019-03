Regina Elisabeta a II-a și Kate Middleton au participat împreună la un eveniment, iar apariția lor a fost una specială

View this post on Instagram

Today The Queen, accompanied by The Duchess of Cambridge, visited King’s College London to officially open Bush House, the latest education and learning facilities on the Strand Campus. The Queen and The Duchess viewed a robotics demonstration — including robotic surgery — and a demo showing how sensors made from textiles can measure useful information about the body. They also visited King’s virtual trading floor at the Entrepreneurship Institute, which supports entrepreneurial thinking, skills and experiences among Kings’ students, staff and alumni. 📷PA/Royal Communications