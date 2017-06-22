Regina Elisabeta a II-a, mesaj transmis prin intermediul tinutei sale?

Regina Elisabeta a II-a a tinut ieri discursul anual in deschiderea sesiunii parlamentare, insa potrivit mesajelor aparute in social media, ea a transmis un mesaj important si prin intermediul tinutei sale.

Alaturi de ea in Parlament a venit Printul Charles, sotul acesteia, printul consort Philip, in varsta de 96 de ani, este spitalizat din cauza unei infectii.

De data aceasta, Regina Elisabeta a II-a nu a purtat mantia traditionala, aceasta fiind prea grea, iar coroana a stat pe o perna, langa ea. In schimb, Regina a ales sa poarte un costum albastru cu o palarie cu flori galbene, care, potrivit mesajelor din social media, transmite ca aceasta nu este de acord cu iesirea Marii Britanii din UE.

Comentariile aparute te vor amuza cu siguranta, iar daca Regina si-a dorit cu adevarat sa transmita acest lucru (aceasta nu are voie sa se implice in politica), atunci cu siguranta stapaneste arta subtilitatii.

You have to hand it to The Queen, turning up at the State Opening dressed as the EU flag is a masterstroke pic.twitter.com/apbaXCB7V5 — Richard Morris (@richardmorrisuk) June 21, 2017

The queen just trolled parliament by coming dressed as a giant EU flag #QueensSpeech pic.twitter.com/IR05vEnPb9 — James Corbyn Comey (@sirjamesofcots) June 21, 2017

Foto: Arhiva Revistei ELLE