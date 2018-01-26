1 copertă, 12 vedete, 25 de mâini și 25 de picioare

Nu, nu este glumă, ci coperta ediției speciale Vanity Fair.
În fiecare an Vanity Fair publică o ediție specială dedicată industriei de la Hollywood. Anul acesta pe coperta apar 12 vedete și ceva mai multe mâini și picioare, lucru care a stârnit imediat amuzamentul oamenilor.
Pentru coperta celei de-a 24-a ediții Annie Leibovitz a fotografiat cele mai importante vedete de la Hollywood. Printre celebritățile care apar pe copertă se numără Reese Witherspoon, Tom Hanks, Gal Gadot și Oprah.
Deși coperta este uimitoare, există un mic detaliu care a atras atenția tuturor asupra lui Reese Witherspoon. Aceasta are trei picioare! Actrița din „Big Little Lies” apare lângă Oprah și Nicole Kidman și, deși inițial toată lumea a crezut că este vorba de o iluzie optică, se pare că vorbim despre o greșeală de Photoshop.
Imaginea a amuzat-o și pe Reese Witherspoon, ea postând pe Twitter un mesaj:
Well…I guess everybody knows now…I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. 😃( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;) https://t.co/6GyrfWxNSY
— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 25, 2018
„Ei bine… Cred că toată lumea știe acum… Am 3 picioare. Sper că mă puteți accepta așa cum sunt.”, a scris Reese Witherspoon.
Picioarele lui Reese Witherspoon nu sunt singura greșeală. Într-o altă imagine publicată de Vanity Fair, Oprah are trei mâini.
Retweet this picture of Oprah with 3 hands or you’ll have a decade of bad luck pic.twitter.com/nPMOoe3kQk
— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 25, 2018
Reprezentanții revistei nu au comentat până acum aceste greșeli amuzante, însă, ei bine, se pare că 3 este numărul norocos al acestei ediții Vanity Fair.
12 extraordinary stars, one very momentous year—the 2018 Hollywood portfolio is here. In the quarter-century since Vanity Fair launched the Hollywood Issue, show business has changed in fundamental ways, as have magazines—but a star-studded, foldout cover remains a surefire thrill. Get a closer look at the cover, also featuring our very own Graydon Carter, at the link in bio. Photograph by Annie Leibovitz.
Foto: Instagram