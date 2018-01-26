1 copertă, 12 vedete, 25 de mâini și 25 de picioare

Nu, nu este glumă, ci coperta ediției speciale Vanity Fair.

People 26 ianuarie 2018 de Laura Georgescu
1 copertă, 12 vedete, 25 de mâini și 25 de picioare

În fiecare an Vanity Fair publică o ediție specială dedicată industriei de la Hollywood. Anul acesta pe coperta apar 12 vedete și ceva mai multe mâini și picioare, lucru care a stârnit imediat amuzamentul oamenilor.

Pentru coperta celei de-a 24-a ediții Annie Leibovitz a fotografiat cele mai importante vedete de la Hollywood. Printre celebritățile care apar pe copertă se numără Reese Witherspoon, Tom Hanks, Gal Gadot și Oprah.

Deși coperta este uimitoare, există un mic detaliu care a atras atenția tuturor asupra lui Reese Witherspoon. Aceasta are trei picioare! Actrița din „Big Little Lies” apare lângă Oprah și Nicole Kidman și, deși inițial toată lumea a crezut că este vorba de o iluzie optică, se pare că vorbim despre o greșeală de Photoshop.

A post shared by CRNOBELO.com (@crnobelocom) on

Imaginea a amuzat-o și pe Reese Witherspoon, ea postând pe Twitter un mesaj:

„Ei bine… Cred că toată lumea știe acum… Am 3 picioare. Sper că mă puteți accepta așa cum sunt.”, a scris Reese Witherspoon.

Picioarele lui Reese Witherspoon nu sunt singura greșeală. Într-o altă imagine publicată de Vanity Fair, Oprah are trei mâini.

Reprezentanții revistei nu au comentat până acum aceste greșeli amuzante, însă, ei bine, se pare că 3 este numărul norocos al acestei ediții Vanity Fair.

Foto: Instagram

Urmăreşte cel mai nou VIDEO incărcat pe elle.ro
