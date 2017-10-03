Reactiile celebritatilor dupa atacul armat din Las Vegas

Atacul de ieri a socat o lume intreaga. Un singur om cu o arma a reusit sa ucida peste 50 de persoane si sa raneasca peste 500, marcand istoria Statelor Unite.

In urma tragicului incident celebritatile si-au exprimat solidaritatea fata de victime si familiile acestora si, in acelasi timp, au lansat discutii despre numarul mare al armelor si necesitatea schimbarii legislatiei.

Printre vedetele care au transmis mesaje de sustinere se numara Jason Aldean, artistul care era pe scena festivalului Harvest Music in momentul in care barbatul a inceput sa traga cu arma in multime, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift, Julianne Moore, precum si fostul presedinte al Statelor Unite, Barack Obama.

Saying a prayer for all the victims & their loved ones, also for the residents & visitors of Las Vegas! This was a horrific act of terror!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) October 2, 2017

There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 2, 2017

💔 My thoughts and prayers are with you 💔 #StopThisHate #StopTheViolence 😢 A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Oct 2, 2017 at 2:59am PDT

#PrayForVegas A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@iamnaomicampbell) on Oct 2, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

#lasvegas #prayforlasvegas A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on Oct 2, 2017 at 2:30am PDT

Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 2, 2017

I can’t wrap my head around the atrocity in Vegas. Sending my heart and deepest regrets to the families and friends affected. #prayforvegas — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) October 2, 2017

Woke up to such horrible news. We are praying for the victims and their families. May the Lord bring some comfort to them. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) October 2, 2017

Love is the only thing we can offer one another at this point. So love really fucking hard. Always. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) October 2, 2017

Horrified to hear about the shooting in #LasVegas. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Praying for everyone’s safety 🙏💔 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2017

heart goes out to everyone affected by the shooting in vegas, friends & families (strangers included)…breaks my heart to see earth like this — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) October 2, 2017

My heart goes out to everyone affected by the horrific events that occurred in Las Vegas, please stay safe and to the Las Vegas police department who ran into a field of open fire, you are all true hero’s. A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Oct 2, 2017 at 4:31am PDT

Please, if you are in Las Vegas, take cover there are multiple shooters on the loose, twenty people are dead. Find cover and hide. — sia (@Sia) October 2, 2017

Our hearts are broken. To the families and friends of the victims in Las Vegas, we are with you. Sending love & keeping you in our prayers. — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) October 2, 2017

Las Vegas, we are grieving with you—the victims, those who lost loved ones, the responders, & all affected by this cold-blooded massacre. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017

I feel like every day is more shocking and sad…My heart is broken for all the victims of last night’s shooting in Vegas, & their families — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) October 2, 2017

