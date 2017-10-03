Reactiile celebritatilor dupa atacul armat din Las Vegas

Atacul armat de ieri din Las Vegas este considerat unul dintre cele mai sangeroase din istoria recenta a Statelor Unite.
Atacul de ieri a socat o lume intreaga. Un singur om cu o arma a reusit sa ucida peste 50 de persoane si sa raneasca peste 500, marcand istoria Statelor Unite.
In urma tragicului incident celebritatile si-au exprimat solidaritatea fata de victime si familiile acestora si, in acelasi timp, au lansat discutii despre numarul mare al armelor si necesitatea schimbarii legislatiei.
Printre vedetele care au transmis mesaje de sustinere se numara Jason Aldean, artistul care era pe scena festivalului Harvest Music in momentul in care barbatul a inceput sa traga cu arma in multime, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift, Julianne Moore, precum si fostul presedinte al Statelor Unite, Barack Obama.
Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate
A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on
Saying a prayer for all the victims & their loved ones, also for the residents & visitors of Las Vegas! This was a horrific act of terror!!
— Rihanna (@rihanna) October 2, 2017
There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families.
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 2, 2017
I mourn this senseless loss of life. What will it take, #Congress, for you to act? @Everytown @MomsDemand #endgunviolence https://t.co/6HpuWk9ZLe
— Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) October 2, 2017
There are so many lives forever changed, destroyed and lost after last nights horrible tragedy. I join my country and the world in sending love to the victims and their families. If you are in or near Vegas consider donating blood. (Swipe right for number and addresses) and if you want to join the movement against gun VIOLENCE text ACT to 64433 and join me and @everytown in the movement. That last image is guns per capita in the world. Gun ownership is a heated debate in America. I hate to tell anyone what to do or to make them feel as though I want to take away their rights at a citizen. I do not. But the simple fact is the more guns we have, the easier they are to access, the more tragedies like #lasvegas we will have to endure in our future. Consider joining the conversation. Consider supporting the movement. And consider what we can do TOGETHER as #america to ensure that nights like last night are a darkness we can learn from and change. Again. I love you all and be sure to tell those you love you are here for them and grateful for them today. This world is too uncertain.
Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy.
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 2, 2017
I can’t wrap my head around the atrocity in Vegas. Sending my heart and deepest regrets to the families and friends affected. #prayforvegas
— Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) October 2, 2017
Woke up to such horrible news. We are praying for the victims and their families. May the Lord bring some comfort to them.
— Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) October 2, 2017
Love is the only thing we can offer one another at this point. So love really fucking hard. Always.
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) October 2, 2017
Horrified to hear about the shooting in #LasVegas. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Praying for everyone’s safety 🙏💔
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2017
heart goes out to everyone affected by the shooting in vegas, friends & families (strangers included)…breaks my heart to see earth like this
— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) October 2, 2017
Please, if you are in Las Vegas, take cover there are multiple shooters on the loose, twenty people are dead. Find cover and hide.
— sia (@Sia) October 2, 2017
Our hearts are broken. To the families and friends of the victims in Las Vegas, we are with you. Sending love & keeping you in our prayers.
— Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) October 2, 2017
Las Vegas, we are grieving with you—the victims, those who lost loved ones, the responders, & all affected by this cold-blooded massacre.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017
I feel like every day is more shocking and sad…My heart is broken for all the victims of last night’s shooting in Vegas, & their families
— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) October 2, 2017
Foto: Instagram
