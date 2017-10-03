Reactiile celebritatilor dupa atacul armat din Las Vegas

Atacul armat de ieri din Las Vegas este considerat unul dintre cele mai sangeroase din istoria recenta a Statelor Unite.

People 03 octombrie 2017 de Laura Georgescu
Reactiile celebritatilor dupa atacul armat din Las Vegas

Atacul de ieri a socat o lume intreaga. Un singur om cu o arma a reusit sa ucida peste 50 de persoane si sa raneasca peste 500, marcand istoria Statelor Unite.

In urma tragicului incident celebritatile si-au exprimat solidaritatea fata de victime si familiile acestora si, in acelasi timp, au lansat discutii despre numarul mare al armelor si necesitatea schimbarii legislatiei.

Printre vedetele care au transmis mesaje de sustinere se numara Jason Aldean, artistul care era pe scena festivalului Harvest Music in momentul in care barbatul a inceput sa traga cu arma in multime, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift, Julianne Moore, precum si fostul presedinte al Statelor Unite, Barack Obama.

💔 My thoughts and prayers are with you 💔 #StopThisHate #StopTheViolence 😢

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

#PrayForVegas

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@iamnaomicampbell) on

There are so many lives forever changed, destroyed and lost after last nights horrible tragedy. I join my country and the world in sending love to the victims and their families. If you are in or near Vegas consider donating blood. (Swipe right for number and addresses) and if you want to join the movement against gun VIOLENCE text ACT to 64433 and join me and @everytown in the movement. That last image is guns per capita in the world. Gun ownership is a heated debate in America. I hate to tell anyone what to do or to make them feel as though I want to take away their rights at a citizen. I do not. But the simple fact is the more guns we have, the easier they are to access, the more tragedies like #lasvegas we will have to endure in our future. Consider joining the conversation. Consider supporting the movement. And consider what we can do TOGETHER as #america to ensure that nights like last night are a darkness we can learn from and change. Again. I love you all and be sure to tell those you love you are here for them and grateful for them today. This world is too uncertain.

A post shared by Troian Bellisario (@sleepinthegardn) on

#lasvegas #prayforlasvegas

A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on

Foto: Instagram

