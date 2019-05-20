Prințul William, Kate Middleton și cei trei copii ai lor s-au jucat în grădină la Chelsea Flower Show

Prințul George, Prințesa Charlotte și Prințul Louis s-au jucat în noua grădină a mamei lor, Kate Middleton, la Chelsea Flower Show.
Ieri, Kate și Prințul William și-au adus copiii la Back to Nature Garden, locul pe care Ducesa de Cambridge îl decorează pentru show-ul anual, iar în această ediție a fost ajutată de arhitecții Andrée Davies și Adam White. Kate s-a încadrat perfect în peisaj, purtând o rochie cu imprimeu floral. Într-o imagine surprinsă de fotografi, ducesa stă cu Prințul Louis îl brațe, care ține strâns în mână o floare. Prințesa Charlotte a purtat, de asemenea, o rochie înflorată, în timp ce a testat leagănul din funie atârnat de creanga unui copac.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the gardens den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.'
Când nu era în leagăn, Charlotte îl însoțea pe fratele ei mai mare, Prințul George, la râul construit în grădină, unde stăteau cu picioarele în apă. „Ducele și Ducesa de Cambridge sunt foarte încântați să împartă câteva fotografii noi cu familia ei, în timpul vizitei de la #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden”, a scris pe Twitter Palatul Kensington.
Personalul palatului a dezvăluit și câteva detalii cu privire la grădina lui Kate și ce înseamnă această activitate pentru ea. „Ducesa de Cambridge susține beneficiile dovedite pe care activitățile în aer liber le au asupra sănătății fizice și mintale, și impactul pozitiv pe care natura și mediul înconjurător îl au asupra dezvoltării copiilor, mai ales.”
Se pare că George, Charlotte și Louis au avut un rol în decorarea grădinii. Palatul a continuat prin a scrie că „în ultimele luni, Prințul George, Prințesa Charlotte și Prințul Louis și-au ajutat mama să adune frunze, mușchi de copac și crengi pentru a o ajuta la decorarea #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden.”
Conceptul grădinii are o semnificație importantă pentru ducesă, așa cum le-a spus și celor de la BBC: „Cred că natura și activitatea în aer liber au beneficii enorme asupra sănătății noastre fizice și psihice, mai ales pentru copii. Sper ca această „regiune din lemn” pe care am creat-o să inspire familiile, copiii și comunitățile să iasă afară, să se bucure de natură și să petreacă timp de calitate împreună.”
Foto: Instagram, Arhiva Revistei ELLE