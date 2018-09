Prințul William a făcut o nouă glumă adorabilă despre Kate Middleton și copiii săi

View this post on Instagram

I was staggered by the beauty and sheer remoteness of Namibias incredible landscape. And I was humbled by the dedication of the rangers who protect the unique population of desert rhino from poachers.' — Following a 5am start, The Duke of Cambridge set off with a dedicated team of rangers in Namibias Kunene region to track a black rhino (spotting several other animals along the way) and met members of the Kunene Peoples Park, a ground breaking initiative supported by @Tusk_org to provide Namibian communities with greater control and benefits from their wildlife #EndWildlifeCrime