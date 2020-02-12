Prințul William a făcut o glumă surprinzătoare în fața tatălui său, Prințul Charles

Prințul William și Prințul Charles au fost în centrul atenției la un eveniment datorită mai multor glume pe care ei le-au făcut.

People de Braslasu Iulia
Prințul William și Prințul Charles au fost prezenți alături de Kate Middleton și Ducesa de Cornwall la deschiderea unui centru de reabilitare din Leicestershire. Cu această ocazie, Ducele de Cambridge a făcut o glumă cu care a reușit să își surprindă tatăl.

„Când suntem toți patru este un adevărat coșmar”, a spus la un moment dat Prințul William. „Suntem mult prea mulți”, a răspuns Prințul Charles.

În timpul vizitei lor la acest nou centru de reabilitare, ei au stat de vorbă cu pacienții, dar și cu personalul despre serviciile oferite de către clinică și au văzut zonele în care se desfășoară terapia.

De asemenea, Prințul William a vrut să demonstreze cât de priceput este la baschet și dacă poate arunca la coș dintr-un scaun cu rotile, fiind ajutat de către tatăl său. Cu toate că a fost nevoit să încerce de mai multe ori, în cele din urmă a reușit să marcheze un coș, iar persoanele prezente l-au felicitat.

 

Vezi această postare pe Instagram

 

Sixth time lucky 🏀 The Duke of Cambridge scores in Wheelchair Basketball (with a little help from The Prince of Wales!) during a visit to the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre today. Together with The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duchess of Cambridge, they met patients and staff at DMRC Stanford Hall, which rehabilitates some of the most seriously injured members of the Armed Forces, whilst also helping to return those who have been injured in the course of training to work. Its not all about physical rehabilitation though — supporting the mental health of patients is also a key part of the recovery process, with several patients at centre using gardening as a form of therapy, and in the workshop woodworking and other practical skills helped people gain more confidence and learn new skills.

O postare distribuită de Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) pe

Acest centru de reabilitare oferă numeroase opțiuni pentru cei care îl aleg, printre ele numărându-se antrenamente la sală, înot, hidroterapii, având totodată și alte spații destinate relaxării. Pe lângă recuperarea fizică, acest centru se concentrează și pe sănătatea mintală, fiind o parte esențială din procesul de refacere.

 

Vezi această postare pe Instagram

 

Today The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, together with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre, to meet patients and staff. DMRC Stanford Hall rehabilitates some of the most seriously injured members of the British Armed Forces, whilst also helping to return those who have been injured in the course of training to work. Facilities at the centre includes gyms, swimming and hydrotherapy pools, alongside social spaces and places for relaxation. DMRC Stanford Hall is part of the Defence and National Rehabilitation Centre (DNRC) programme, which was spearheaded by the late Duke of Westminster to provide 21st century clinical rehabilitation for the Armed Forces and the Nation on the Stanford Hall estate — In 2018 The Duke of Cambridge attended a special ceremony as the Defence facility was handed over to the nation by the current The Duke of Westminster. Photos © PA

O postare distribuită de Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) pe

Kate Middleton și Prințul William s-au simțit „jigniți' din cauza glumelor făcute la Premiile BAFTA despre Prințul Harry

