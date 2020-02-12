Prințul William a făcut o glumă surprinzătoare în fața tatălui său, Prințul Charles

Prințul William și Prințul Charles au fost în centrul atenției la un eveniment datorită mai multor glume pe care ei le-au făcut.
Prințul William și Prințul Charles au fost prezenți alături de Kate Middleton și Ducesa de Cornwall la deschiderea unui centru de reabilitare din Leicestershire. Cu această ocazie, Ducele de Cambridge a făcut o glumă cu care a reușit să își surprindă tatăl.
„Când suntem toți patru este un adevărat coșmar”, a spus la un moment dat Prințul William. „Suntem mult prea mulți”, a răspuns Prințul Charles.
În timpul vizitei lor la acest nou centru de reabilitare, ei au stat de vorbă cu pacienții, dar și cu personalul despre serviciile oferite de către clinică și au văzut zonele în care se desfășoară terapia.
De asemenea, Prințul William a vrut să demonstreze cât de priceput este la baschet și dacă poate arunca la coș dintr-un scaun cu rotile, fiind ajutat de către tatăl său. Cu toate că a fost nevoit să încerce de mai multe ori, în cele din urmă a reușit să marcheze un coș, iar persoanele prezente l-au felicitat.
Acest centru de reabilitare oferă numeroase opțiuni pentru cei care îl aleg, printre ele numărându-se antrenamente la sală, înot, hidroterapii, având totodată și alte spații destinate relaxării. Pe lângă recuperarea fizică, acest centru se concentrează și pe sănătatea mintală, fiind o parte esențială din procesul de refacere.
Foto: Profimedia