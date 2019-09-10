Prințul William a dezvăluit care este noua obsesie a Prințesei Charlotte

Prințesa Charlotte a început recent școala, iar Prințul William a dezvăluit care este noua obsesie a micuței.
Prințesa Charlotte a început zilele trecute școala, iar în prima zi ea a reușit să fie în centrul atenției, cucerindu-i pe toți prin zâmbetul și atitudinea ei.
Charlotte, în vârstă de 4 ani, a mers în prima zi de școală alături de fratele ei, Prințul George și părinții lor, Kate Middleton și Prințul William, iar fanii au observat imediat un detaliu inedit la ghiozdanul acesteia.
Se pare că Prințesa Charlotte își personalizează deja obiectele, așa că a ales să adauge ghiozdanului un breloc cu un unicorn. Potrivit Prințului William, unicornii sunt noua obsesie a lui Charlotte.
Ducele de Cambridge a fost prezent la ceremonia organizată cu ocazia Zilei Serviciilor de Urgență la Fire Fighters Charity’s Harcombe House, unde a observat un unicorn desenat de copilul unui pompier. „Fiica mea iubește unicornii. Îi iubește. Foarte cool”, a spus William, potrivit Hello!
În cadrul aceluiași eveniment el și-a exprimat recunoștința față de bărbații și femeile care lucrează în serviciile de urgență. „Ca societate, datorăm starea noastră de bine și viața noastră bărbaților și femeilor care lucrează în serviciile de urgență și care lucrează neîncetat să ne protejeze în cele mai grele circumstanțe. Este important să recunoaștem rolul vital pe care îl joacă și să le aducem un omagiu celor curajoși și dedicați care au făcut sacrificiul suprem pentru comunitățile lor.”
Foto: Arhiva Revistei ELLE