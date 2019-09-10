Prințul William a dezvăluit care este noua obsesie a Prințesei Charlotte

Prințesa Charlotte a început recent școala, iar Prințul William a dezvăluit care este noua obsesie a micuței.

People de Laura Georgescu
Prințul William a dezvăluit care este noua obsesie a Prințesei Charlotte

Prințesa Charlotte a început zilele trecute școala, iar în prima zi ea a reușit să fie în centrul atenției, cucerindu-i pe toți prin zâmbetul și atitudinea ei.

Charlotte, în vârstă de 4 ani, a mers în prima zi de școală alături de fratele ei, Prințul George și părinții lor, Kate Middleton și Prințul William, iar fanii au observat imediat un detaliu inedit la ghiozdanul acesteia.

Se pare că Prințesa Charlotte își personalizează deja obiectele, așa că a ales să adauge ghiozdanului un breloc cu un unicorn. Potrivit Prințului William, unicornii sunt noua obsesie a lui Charlotte.

Ducele de Cambridge a fost prezent la ceremonia organizată cu ocazia Zilei Serviciilor de Urgență la Fire Fighters Charity’s Harcombe House, unde a observat un unicorn desenat de copilul unui pompier. „Fiica mea iubește unicornii. Îi iubește. Foarte cool”, a spus William, potrivit Hello!

În cadrul aceluiași eveniment el și-a exprimat recunoștința față de bărbații și femeile care lucrează în serviciile de urgență. „Ca societate, datorăm starea noastră de bine și viața noastră bărbaților și femeilor care lucrează în serviciile de urgență și care lucrează neîncetat să ne protejeze în cele mai grele circumstanțe. Este important să recunoaștem rolul vital pe care îl joacă și să le aducem un omagiu celor curajoși și dedicați care au făcut sacrificiul suprem pentru comunitățile lor.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

On #999DayUK The Duke of Cambridge visited @TheFirefightersCharity 👨‍🚒 who offer specialist, lifelong support for members of the UK fire services community, empowering individuals to achieve mental, physical and social wellbeing throughout their lives. At Harcombe House, one of three residential centres run by The Fire Fighters Charity 🚒 The Duke of Cambridge visited the gym to see in action an anti-gravity treadmill, which allows those with lower limb injuries to exercise freely without putting their full weight on their feet, and met families undertaking an Art Therapy session. The Duke also met families who have been supported by Harcombe House to hear about their experiences, the challenges they have faced and the impact of the support that they have received at the centre — before meeting representatives 👮‍♀👨‍🚒👩‍⚕ from across the emergency services sector. The Fire Fighters Charity understand the mental, physical and social burdens that can come from being a past or present member of the UK’s dedicated fire services community — and know that everybody is different, that no two injuries are the same and that no two people may be affected in the same way by incidents they experience. Today @GiveUsAShoutInsta has announced a partnership 🤝 with the emergency services blue light community to provide 24/7 crisis text support to frontline emergency responders across the UK. Members of frontline emergency service communities, retired or serving, and their families 🇬🇧📱 can text BLUELIGHT to 85258 any time day or night to be connected to a trained and supervised Crisis Volunteer. The conversation will flow by texting back and forth, sharing only what is comfortable. The Crisis Volunteer will listen without judgement, get them through the moment, help articulate the issue, and empower them to take the next steps. 📷 Kensington Palace

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

