Prințul Harry a primit o nouă funcție importantă

With The Queen’s approval, Prince Harry is to succeed The Duke of Edinburgh as Captain General @royalmarines. Prince Harry accompanied The Duke in his final duty as Captain General today, as Their Royal Highnesses received Major General Robert Magowan, Commandant General Royal Marines and Major General Charles Stickland, Commandant General Royal Marines Designate, at Buckingham Palace. The Duke of Edinburgh’s association with the @RoyalMarines dates back 64 years when he was appointed Captain General in succession to The Queen’s father, King George VI.

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Dec 19, 2017 at 7:49am PST