Prințul Harry a fotografiat-o pe Meghan Markle într-un mod adorabil

Prințul Harry și Meghan Markle și-au încheiat turneul regal, iar imaginea publicată pe conturile oficiale de social media te va cuceri.
Joi, 1 noiembrie, Palatul Kensington a publicat pe conturile de socializare o imagine cu Meghan Markle făcută chiar de Prințul Harry. Fotografia este adorabilă deoarece Ducesa de Sussex își atinge burtica de gravidă.
View this post on Instagram
A message from The Duke and Duchess of Sussex: Thank you New Zealand for the most wonderful last week of our tour. It has been a privilege to meet so many friendly Kiwis. Australia, Fiji, Tonga and NZ – we leave feeling inspired and reminded of how every single one of us can make a difference.' ‘The rain that refreshes the parched ground, is made up of single drops – Kate Sheppard #commonwealth 🇳🇿🇦🇺🇫🇯🇹🇴 📷 The Duke of Sussex
Imaginea a fost făcută în timpul plimbării în Pădurea Redwoods din Rotorua, Noua Zeelandă și a fost folosită pentru a mulțumi tuturor pentru ospitalitatea de care s-au bucurat Ducele și Ducesa de Sussex în cele 16 zile ale turnelui regal.
View this post on Instagram
🍃 At the beautiful Redwoods Forest in Rotorua, home of treewalks, mountain biking and 100-year old trees — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the spectacular Redwoods Treewalk in Rotorua, a series of suspension bridges traversing the gaps between its majestic trees, each with their own living deck to ensure viewing platforms adapt to the trees rapid growth without any harm. #RoyalVisitNZ #NewZealand #Rotorua
„Mulțumim Noua Zeelandă pentru cea mai minunată ultimă săptămână din turneul nostru. A fost un privilegiu să întâlnim atât de multe persoane prietenoase. Australia, Fiji, Tonga și Noua Zeelandă – plecăm simțindu-ne inspirați și conștienți că fiecare din noi poate face o diferență.”
Ei și-au încheiat mesajul postând un citat de Kate Sheppard, figură emblematică a mișcării sufragetelor din Noua Zeelandă „Ploaia care împrospătează solul arid este făcută din picături unice”.
Turneul regal a fost cu siguranță unul special pentru Ducele și Ducesa de Sussex. Acesta a fost primul lor turneu împreună și, totodată, turneul pe care l-au început imediat după anunțarea sarcinii lui Meghan Markle. Cei doi au primit numeroase cadouri pentru viitorul copil și au avut parte de o mulțime de momente speciale.
View this post on Instagram
Our greatest thanks to the people of Australia for the warmest of welcomes, the amazing Aussie hospitality, and for the kindness and inspiration weve felt from all of you along the way. We have really enjoyed meeting so many of you Down Under and look forward to returning one day soon! — Harry and Meghan 🇦🇺🇬🇧🐨
Foto: Instagram
