Prințul Harry a fotografiat-o pe Meghan Markle într-un mod adorabil

A message from The Duke and Duchess of Sussex: Thank you New Zealand for the most wonderful last week of our tour. It has been a privilege to meet so many friendly Kiwis. Australia, Fiji, Tonga and NZ – we leave feeling inspired and reminded of how every single one of us can make a difference.' ‘The rain that refreshes the parched ground, is made up of single drops – Kate Sheppard #commonwealth 🇳🇿🇦🇺🇫🇯🇹🇴 📷 The Duke of Sussex