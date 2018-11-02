Prințul Harry a fotografiat-o pe Meghan Markle într-un mod adorabil

Prințul Harry și Meghan Markle și-au încheiat turneul regal, iar imaginea publicată pe conturile oficiale de social media te va cuceri.

People 02 noiembrie 2018 de Laura Georgescu
Prințul Harry a fotografiat-o pe Meghan Markle într-un mod adorabil

Joi, 1 noiembrie, Palatul Kensington a publicat pe conturile de socializare o imagine cu Meghan Markle făcută chiar de Prințul Harry. Fotografia este adorabilă deoarece Ducesa de Sussex își atinge burtica de gravidă.

Imaginea a fost făcută în timpul plimbării în Pădurea Redwoods din Rotorua, Noua Zeelandă și a fost folosită pentru a mulțumi tuturor pentru ospitalitatea de care s-au bucurat Ducele și Ducesa de Sussex în cele 16 zile ale turnelui regal.

„Mulțumim Noua Zeelandă pentru cea mai minunată ultimă săptămână din turneul nostru. A fost un privilegiu să întâlnim atât de multe persoane prietenoase. Australia, Fiji, Tonga și Noua Zeelandă – plecăm simțindu-ne inspirați și conștienți că fiecare din noi poate face o diferență.”

Ei și-au încheiat mesajul postând un citat de Kate Sheppard, figură emblematică a mișcării sufragetelor din Noua Zeelandă „Ploaia care împrospătează solul arid este făcută din picături unice”.

Turneul regal a fost cu siguranță unul special pentru Ducele și Ducesa de Sussex. Acesta a fost primul lor turneu împreună și, totodată, turneul pe care l-au început imediat după anunțarea sarcinii lui Meghan Markle. Cei doi au primit numeroase cadouri pentru viitorul copil și au avut parte de o mulțime de momente speciale.

Foto: Instagram

