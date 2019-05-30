Prințul Harry a fost prezent la petrecerea din grădina Palatului Buckingham, găzduită de Regina Elisabeta a II-a

Prințul Harry, Prințesa Beatrice și Prințesa Eugenie au stat împreună la petrecerea organizată de Regină, de la Palatul Buckingham.

Prințul Harry a fost prezent la petrecerea din grădina Palatului Buckingham, găzduită de Regina Elisabeta a II-a

Prințul Harry continuă să-și îndeplinească atribuțiile regale, ajungând la petrecerea din grădina Palatului Buckingham îmbrăcat într-un costum negru, din trei piese, accesorizat cu o pălărie și o umbrelă. Ploaia nu i-a împiedicat pe membrii familiei regale să se bucure de petrecerea organizată în frumoasa grădină a Palatului.

Regina Elisabeta a II-a a arătat impecabil, ca întotdeauna de altfel, purtând o haină, o pălărie și o umbrelă, toate în aceeași nuanță de roz pal. Prințesa Eugenie a ales o rochie bej, cu pălărie și pantofi asortați, în timp ce sora ei, Prințesa Beatrice, a optat pentru un imprimeu floral și o pălărie de culoarea vișinei.

 

Vezi această postare pe Instagram

 

Today The Duke of Sussex attended a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace alongside Her Majesty The Queen and other Members of The Royal Family. The Queen hosts Garden Parties as a means of recognizing guests for the good work they are doing in their communities, a tradition steeped in history and dating back to the 1860s during Queen Victorias reign. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended their first official Garden Party as a couple last May at Buckingham Palace just days after their wedding, in celebration of The Prince of Wales charity work, patronages and military affiliations. Today, The Duke of Sussex met with several guests including those that he and The Duchess extended a personal invitation to based on their extensive work in the community. His Royal Highness met with a representative of @africanparksnetwork (of which he is President), a mental health consultant for @weareinvictusgames and countless others who are leading by example with high impact cause driven work. The Duke also greeted several representatives of The Duchess patronages on her behalf, as she is on maternity leave and was unable to attend. These include members from @themayhew @thenationaltheatre and @smartworkscharity as well as The Association of Commonwealth Universities. Amongst the 8,000 people attending today were Members of the Armed Services, Ambassadors as well as those who have made a positive impact through the arts, charity work and volunteering. Thank you to volunteers, staff and all of those who dedicate their time and energy to working towards the collective good. We appreciate all that you do 👏

O postare distribuită de The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) pe

Cei responsabili de contul de Instagram al Ducelui și Ducesei de Sussex au postat câteva detalii despre eveniment, menționând că petrecerile în grădină sunt o tradiție regală ce datează încă din anii 1860, din timpul domniei Reginei Victoria. În timpurile moderne, suveranul găzduiește patru petreceri în grădină pe an pentru a-și arăta recunoștința față de munca depusă de către invitați în comunitățile lor.

Printre cei prezenți la petrecerea de ieri s-au numărat persoane invitate de Ducele și Ducesa de Sussex, inclusiv reprezentanți ai organizațiilor African Parks, Invictus Games și mulți alții. Prințul William și Kate Middleton au lipsit de la eveniment, motivul fiind încă necunoscut, la fel și Meghan Markle, care se află în concediu de maternitate.

