Prințul Charles a scos la iveală portrete regale nemaivăzute până acum de public

🔊Hear The Prince of Wales talk about one of his personal pieces of art, an oil painting of The Queen Mother by Michael Noakes. The painting will be on show at this year’s Summer Opening at Buckingham Palace. #PrinceandPatron will also showcase a selection of The Prince’s favourite pieces in the Royal Collection alongside works created by young artists supported by three of HRH’s charities. Follow @royal_collection_trust to find out about the other Royal Family portraits The Prince has chosen to be showcased at the Summer Opening.

