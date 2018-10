Prințesa Eugenie și Jack Brooksbank s-au căsătorit

View this post on Instagram

Sarah, Duchess of York and Princess Beatrice of York arrived at the West Step of St George's Chapel in Windsor. Princess Beatrice is wearing an outfit by Ralph and Russo and a hat by Sarah Cant. Sarah, Duchess of York is wearing a dress designed by local Windsor company Emma Louise Design, with a vintage Manolo Blahnik bag. The bag was carried by Susan Barrantes at the Wedding of The Duke and Duchess of York in 1986.