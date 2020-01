Prințesa Diana, scrisoare emoționantă despre Prințul William și Prințul Harry

View this post on Instagram

As Harry, Meghan and Archie embark on a new life, I am reminded of some poignant words which Princess Diana wrote to me many years ago. They are a mothers words of unconditional love which are as appropriate today as they were when she wrote them over 24 years ago. I love my boys to death and hope that the seeds Ive planted will grow and bring the strength, knowledge and stability that is needed.'