Nominalizările la Premiile Oscar 2020 – lista completă

Au fost anunțate nominalizările la Premiile Oscar 2020, iar pe această listă nu puteau lipsi Once Upon a Time in Hollywood și Joker.

Nominalizările la Premiile Oscar 2020 sunt:

Best PICTURE (Cel mai bun film)

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Parasite

Best ACTOR in a Leading Role (Cel mai bun actor în rol principal)

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Best ACTRESS in a Leading Role (Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal)

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Siorse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renee Zellwegger (Judy)

Best ACTOR in a Suppporting Role (Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar)

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Best ACTRESS in a Supporting Role (Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar)

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Florence Pugh (Little Women)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Adapted Screenplay (Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat)

The Irishsman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Original Screenplay (Cel mai bun scenariu original)

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Cinematography (Cea mai bună imagine)

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Original Song (Cel mai bun cântec)

Toy Story 4

Rocketman

Breakthrough

Frozen 2

Harriet

Original Score (Cea mai bună coloană sonoră)

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Documentary Feature (Cel mai bun documentar – lungmetraj)

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary Short Subject (Cel mai bun documentar – scurtmetraj)

In The Absence

Learning To Skateboard

Life Overtakes Me

St Louis Superman

Walk, Run, Cha-Cha

Live Action Short Film (Cel mai bun scurtmetraj – acțiune)

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors Window

Saria

A Sister

Animated Feature Film (Cel mai bun film de animație)

How To Train Your Dragon

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Animated Short Film (Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat)

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Film Editing (Cel mai bun montaj)

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

International Feature (Cel mai bun film străin)

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain And Glory

Parasite

Production Design (Cea mai bună scenografie)

The Irishmaan

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon A time In

Parasite

Costume Design (Cele mai bune costume)

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Visual Effects (Cele mai bune efecte vizuale)

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Makeup and Hairstyling (Cel mai bun machiaj și coafură)

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Sound Mixing (Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet)

Ad Astra

Ford V Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sound Editing (Cel mai bun montaj de sunet)

Ford V Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Foto: Arhiva Revistei ELLE

Urmăreşte cel mai nou VIDEO incărcat pe elle.ro