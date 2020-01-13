Nominalizările la Premiile Oscar 2020 – lista completă

Astăzi sunt anunțate nominalizările la Premiile Oscar 2020, premii care vor fi decernate de Academia Americană de Film în cadrul unei ceremonii speciale care va avea loc pe 9 februarie în Los Angeles

Au fost anunțate nominalizările la Premiile Oscar 2020, iar pe această listă nu puteau lipsi Once Upon a Time in Hollywood și Joker.

Nominalizările la Premiile Oscar 2020 sunt:

Best PICTURE (Cel mai bun film)

Ford V Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Parasite

Best ACTOR in a Leading Role (Cel mai bun actor în rol principal)

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Best ACTRESS in a Leading Role (Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal)

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Siorse Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renee Zellwegger (Judy)

Best ACTOR in a Suppporting Role (Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar)

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Best ACTRESS in a Supporting Role (Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar)

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Adapted Screenplay (Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat)

The Irishsman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes

Original Screenplay (Cel mai bun scenariu original)

Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

Cinematography (Cea mai bună imagine)

The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Original Song (Cel mai bun cântec)

Toy Story 4
Rocketman
Breakthrough
Frozen 2
Harriet

Original Score (Cea mai bună coloană sonoră)

Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Documentary Feature (Cel mai bun documentar – lungmetraj)

American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland

Documentary Short Subject (Cel mai bun documentar – scurtmetraj)

In The Absence
Learning To Skateboard
Life Overtakes Me
St Louis Superman
Walk, Run, Cha-Cha

Live Action Short Film (Cel mai bun scurtmetraj – acțiune)

Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors Window
Saria
A Sister

Animated Feature Film (Cel mai bun film de animație)

How To Train Your Dragon
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4

Animated Short Film (Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat)

Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

Film Editing (Cel mai bun montaj)

Ford V Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite

International Feature (Cel mai bun film străin)

Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain And Glory
Parasite

Production Design (Cea mai bună scenografie)

The Irishmaan
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon A time In
Parasite

Costume Design (Cele mai bune costume)

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Visual Effects (Cele mai bune efecte vizuale)

Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Makeup and Hairstyling (Cel mai bun machiaj și coafură)

Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917

Sound Mixing (Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet)

Ad Astra
Ford V Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sound Editing (Cel mai bun montaj de sunet)

Ford V Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

