Nominalizările la Premiile Oscar 2020 – lista completă

Astăzi sunt anunțate nominalizările la Premiile Oscar 2020, premii care vor fi decernate de Academia Americană de Film în cadrul unei ceremonii speciale care va avea loc pe 9 februarie în Los Angeles
Au fost anunțate nominalizările la Premiile Oscar 2020, iar pe această listă nu puteau lipsi Once Upon a Time in Hollywood și Joker.
Nominalizările la Premiile Oscar 2020 sunt:
Ford V Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Parasite
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Siorse Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renee Zellwegger (Judy)
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
The Irishsman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Toy Story 4
Rocketman
Breakthrough
Frozen 2
Harriet
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
In The Absence
Learning To Skateboard
Life Overtakes Me
St Louis Superman
Walk, Run, Cha-Cha
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors Window
Saria
A Sister
How To Train Your Dragon
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Ford V Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain And Glory
Parasite
The Irishmaan
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon A time In
Parasite
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Ad Astra
Ford V Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Ford V Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
