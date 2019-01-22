Nominalizările la Premiile Oscar 2019 – lista completă

Azi sunt anunțate nominalizările la Premiile Oscar 2019, premii care vor fi decernate de Academia Americană de Film în cadrul unei ceremonii speciale care va avea loc pe 24 februarie în Los Angeles.
Astăzi au fost anunțate nominalizările la Premiile Oscar 2019, iar pe această listă întâlnim și numeroase surprize.
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Defoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Yalitza Aporicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Coleman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Incredibles 2
Isle Of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
BlackKklansman
Cold War
The Favourite
Roma
Vice
The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen Of Scots
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
„All The Stars,” Black Panther
„I’ll Fight,” RBG
„The Place Where Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns
„Shallow,” A Star Is Born
„When A Cowboy Trades HIs Spurs For Wings,” The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle Of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Free Solo
Hale County
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End Of Sentence
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Animal Behavior
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born
Ce părere ai despre nominalizările la Premiile Oscar 2019? Filmele tale preferate sau actorii se numără printre cei mentionați la nominalizările la Premiile Oscar 2019?
Foto: Arhiva Revistei ELLE
Prințul Philip a fost văzut conducând fără centură de siguranță, iar una dintre persoanele implicate în accidentul recent spune că ducele nu și-a cerut iertare pentru coliziune, contrar afirmațiilor făcute de Palatul Kensington.+ Mai multe