Azi sunt anunțate nominalizările la Premiile Oscar 2019, premii care vor fi decernate de Academia Americană de Film în cadrul unei ceremonii speciale care va avea loc pe 24 februarie în Los Angeles.

People 22 ianuarie 2019 de Laura Georgescu
Nominalizările la Premiile Oscar 2019 – lista completă

Astăzi au fost anunțate nominalizările la Premiile Oscar 2019, iar pe această listă întâlnim și numeroase surprize.

Nominalizările la Premiile Oscar 2019 sunt:

Best PICTURE (Cel mai bun film)

Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice

Best ACTOR in a Leading Role (Cel mai bun actor în rol principal)

Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Defoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Best ACTRESS in a Leading Role (Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal)

Yalitza Aporicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Coleman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best ACTOR in a Suppporting Role (Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar)

Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best ACTRESS in a Supporting Role (Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar)

Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM (Cel mai bun film de animație)

Incredibles 2
Isle Of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

BEST DIRECTOR (Cel mai bun regizor)

BlackKklansman
Cold War
The Favourite
Roma
Vice

BEST COSTUME DESIGN (Cele mai bune costume)

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen Of Scots

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM (Cel mai bun film străin)

Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters

BEST MUSIC – Original Song (Cel mai bun cântec)

„All The Stars,” Black Panther
„I’ll Fight,” RBG
„The Place Where Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns
„Shallow,” A Star Is Born
„When A Cowboy Trades HIs Spurs For Wings,” The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE (Cea mai bună coloană sonoră)

Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle Of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns

BEST FILM EDITING (Cel mai bun montaj)

BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE – Cel mai bun documentar (lungmetraj)

Free Solo
Hale County
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT – Cel mai bun documentar (scurtmetraj)

Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End Of Sentence

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING (Cel mai bun machiaj și coafură)

Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN (Cea mai bună scenografie)

Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma

BEST SHORT FILM Animated (Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat)

Animal Behavior
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends

BEST SHORT FILM – Live Action (Cel mai bun scurtmetraj – acțiune)

Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin

BEST SOUND EDITING (Cel mai bun montaj de sunet)

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma

BEST SOUND MIXING (Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet)

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS (Cele mai bune efecte vizuale)

Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story

BEST WRITING – Adapted Screenplay (Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat)

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born

BEST WRITING – Original Screenplay (Cel mai bun scenariu original)

The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY (Cea mai bună imagine)

Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born

Ce părere ai despre nominalizările la Premiile Oscar 2019? Filmele tale preferate sau actorii se numără printre cei mentionați la nominalizările la Premiile Oscar 2019?

Premiile Oscar se vor desfășura fără gazdă, pentru prima dată după 30 de ani

Foto: Arhiva Revistei ELLE

Urmăreşte cel mai nou VIDEO incărcat pe elle.ro
