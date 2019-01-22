Nominalizările la Premiile Oscar 2019 – lista completă

Astăzi au fost anunțate nominalizările la Premiile Oscar 2019, iar pe această listă întâlnim și numeroase surprize.

Nominalizările la Premiile Oscar 2019 sunt:

Best PICTURE (Cel mai bun film)

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Best ACTOR in a Leading Role (Cel mai bun actor în rol principal)

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Defoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Best ACTRESS in a Leading Role (Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal)

Yalitza Aporicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Coleman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best ACTOR in a Suppporting Role (Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar)

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best ACTRESS in a Supporting Role (Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar)

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM (Cel mai bun film de animație)

Incredibles 2

Isle Of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

BEST DIRECTOR (Cel mai bun regizor)

BlackKklansman

Cold War

The Favourite

Roma

Vice

BEST COSTUME DESIGN (Cele mai bune costume)

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen Of Scots

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM (Cel mai bun film străin)

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

BEST MUSIC – Original Song (Cel mai bun cântec)

„All The Stars,” Black Panther

„I’ll Fight,” RBG

„The Place Where Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns

„Shallow,” A Star Is Born

„When A Cowboy Trades HIs Spurs For Wings,” The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE (Cea mai bună coloană sonoră)

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle Of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

BEST FILM EDITING (Cel mai bun montaj)

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE – Cel mai bun documentar (lungmetraj)

Free Solo

Hale County

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT – Cel mai bun documentar (scurtmetraj)

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End Of Sentence

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING (Cel mai bun machiaj și coafură)

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN (Cea mai bună scenografie)

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

BEST SHORT FILM Animated (Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat)

Animal Behavior

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

BEST SHORT FILM – Live Action (Cel mai bun scurtmetraj – acțiune)

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

BEST SOUND EDITING (Cel mai bun montaj de sunet)

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

BEST SOUND MIXING (Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet)

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS (Cele mai bune efecte vizuale)

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

BEST WRITING – Adapted Screenplay (Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat)

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

BEST WRITING – Original Screenplay (Cel mai bun scenariu original)

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY (Cea mai bună imagine)

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

Ce părere ai despre nominalizările la Premiile Oscar 2019? Filmele tale preferate sau actorii se numără printre cei mentionați la nominalizările la Premiile Oscar 2019?

Foto: Arhiva Revistei ELLE

Daca ti-a placut acest articol, urmareste ELLE.ro pe FACEBOOK