Nominalizările la Globurile de Aur 2021 – lista completă

Azi au fost anunțate nominalizările la Globurile de Aur 2021, eveniment care va avea loc pe 28 februarie 2021.
Iată care sunt nominalizările la Globurile de Aur 2021:
„The Father”
„Mank”
„Nomadland”
„Promising Young Woman”
„The Trial of the Chicago 7”
„Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
„Hamilton”
„Music”
„Palm Springs”
„The Prom”
Viola Davis – „Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Andra Day – „The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
Vanessa Kirby – „Pieces of a Woman”
Frances McDormand – „Nomadland”
Carey Mulligan – „Promising Young Woman
Chadwick Boseman, – „Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Riz Ahmed – „The Sound of Metal”
Anthony Hopkins – „The Father”
Gary Oldman – „Mank”
Tahar Rahim – „The Mauritanian”
Maria Bakalova – „Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
Kate Hudson – „Music”
Michelle Pfeiffer – „French Exit”
Rosamund Pike – „I Care A Lot”
Anya Taylor-Joy – „Emma”
David Fincher – „Mank”
Regina King – „One Night in Miami”
Aaron Sorkin – „The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Chloe Zhao – „Nomadland”
Emerald Fennell – „Promising Young Woman”
Sacha Baron Cohen – „Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
James Corden – „The Prom”
Lin-Manuel Miranda – „Hamilton”
Dev Patel – „The Personal History of David Copperfield”
Andy Samberg – „Palm Springs”
Glenn Close – „Hillbilly Elegy”
Olivia Colman – „The Father”
Jodie Foster – „The Mauritanian”
Amanda Seyfried – „Mank”
Helana Zengel – „News of the World”
Sacha Baron Cohen – „The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Daniel Kaluuya – „Judas and the Black Messiah”
Jared Leto – „The Little Things”
Bill Murray – „On the Rocks”
Leslie Odom, Jr. – „One Night in Miami”
„Fight for You” – „Judas and the Black Messia”
„Here My Voice” – „The Trial of the Chicago 7”
„IO SI (Seen)” – „The Life Ahead”
„Speak Now” – „One Night in Miami”
„Tigers & Tweed” – „The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
„The Midnight Sky”
„Tenet”
„News of the World”
„Mank”
Emerald Fennell – „Promising Young Woman”
Jack Fincher – „Mank”
Aaron Sorkin – „The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton – „The Father”
Chloe Zhao – „Nomadland”
„Another Round,” Denemarca
„La Llorona,” Guatamela/Franța
„The Life Ahead,” Italia
„Minari,” USA
„Two of Us,” Franța/USA
„The Croods: A New Age”
„Onward”
„Over the Moon”
„Soul”
„Wolfwalkers”
„The Crown”
„Lovecraft Country”
„The Mandalorian”
„Ozark”
„Ratched”
Olivia Colman – „The Crown”
Jodie Comer – „Killing Eve”
Emma Corrin – „The Crown”
Laura Linney – „Ozark”
Sarah Paulsen – „Ratched”
Jason Bateman – „Ozark”
Josh O’Connor – „The Crown”
Bob Odenkirk – „Better Call Saul”
Al Pacino – „Hunters”
Matthew Rhys – „Perry Mason”
„Emily in Paris”
„The Flight Attendant”
„Schitt’s Creek”
„The Great”
„Ted Lasso”
Don Cheadle – „Black Monday”
Nicholas Hoult – „The Great”
Eugene Levy – „Schitt’s Creek”
Jason Sudekis – „Ted Lasso”
Ramy Youssef – „Ramy”
Lily Collins – „Emily in Paris”
Kaley Cuoco – „The Flight Attendant”
Elle Fanning – „The Great”
Jane Levy – „Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”
Catherine O’Hara – „Schitt’s Creek”
„Normal People”
„The Queen’s Gambit”
„Small Axe”
„The Undoing”
„Unorthodox”
Bryan Cranston – „Your Honor”
Jeff Daniels – „The Comey Rule”
Hugh Grant – „The Undoing”
Mark Ruffalo – „I Know This Much is True”
Ethan Hawke – „The Good Lord Bird”
Cate Blanchett – „Mrs. America”
Daisy Edgar-Jones – „Normal People”
Shira Haas – „Unorthodox”
Nicole Kidman – „The Undoing”
Anya Taylor-Joy – „The Queen’s Gambit”
John Boyega – „Small Axe”
Brendan Gleeson – „The Comey Rule”
Daniel Levy – „Schitt’s Creek”
Jim Parsons – „Hollywood”
Donald Southerland – „The Undoing”
Helena Bonham Carter – „The Crown”
Julia Garner – „Ozark”
Annie Murphy – „Schitt’s Creek”
Cynthia Nixon – „Ratched”
