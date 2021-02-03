Nominalizările la Globurile de Aur 2021 – lista completă

Azi au fost anunțate nominalizările la Globurile de Aur 2021, eveniment care va avea loc pe 28 februarie 2021.

People de Andreea Ilie
Nominalizările la Globurile de Aur 2021 – lista completă

Iată care sunt nominalizările la Globurile de Aur 2021:

Nominalizările la Globurile de Aur 2021: Movies

Best Motion Picture – Drama

„The Father”
„Mank”
„Nomadland”
„Promising Young Woman”
„The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

„Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
„Hamilton”
„Music”
„Palm Springs”
„The Prom”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Viola Davis – „Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Andra Day – „The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
Vanessa Kirby – „Pieces of a Woman”
Frances McDormand – „Nomadland”
Carey Mulligan – „Promising Young Woman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Chadwick Boseman, – „Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Riz Ahmed – „The Sound of Metal”
Anthony Hopkins – „The Father”
Gary Oldman – „Mank”
Tahar Rahim – „The Mauritanian”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova – „Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
Kate Hudson – „Music”
Michelle Pfeiffer – „French Exit”
Rosamund Pike – „I Care A Lot”
Anya Taylor-Joy – „Emma”

Best Director

David Fincher – „Mank”
Regina King – „One Night in Miami”
Aaron Sorkin – „The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Chloe Zhao – „Nomadland”
Emerald Fennell – „Promising Young Woman”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen – „Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
James Corden – „The Prom”
Lin-Manuel Miranda – „Hamilton”
Dev Patel – „The Personal History of David Copperfield”
Andy Samberg – „Palm Springs”

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Glenn Close – „Hillbilly Elegy”
Olivia Colman – „The Father”
Jodie Foster – „The Mauritanian”
Amanda Seyfried – „Mank”
Helana Zengel – „News of the World”

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen – „The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Daniel Kaluuya – „Judas and the Black Messiah”
Jared Leto – „The Little Things”
Bill Murray – „On the Rocks”
Leslie Odom, Jr. – „One Night in Miami”

Best Original Song in a Motion Picture

„Fight for You” – „Judas and the Black Messia”
„Here My Voice” – „The Trial of the Chicago 7”
„IO SI (Seen)” – „The Life Ahead”
„Speak Now” – „One Night in Miami”
„Tigers & Tweed” – „The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Best Original Score in a Motion Picture

„The Midnight Sky”
„Tenet”
„News of the World”
„Mank”

Best Screenplay in a Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell – „Promising Young Woman”
Jack Fincher – „Mank”
Aaron Sorkin – „The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton – „The Father”
Chloe Zhao – „Nomadland”

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

„Another Round,” Denemarca
„La Llorona,” Guatamela/Franța
„The Life Ahead,” Italia
„Minari,” USA
„Two of Us,” Franța/USA

Best Animated Film

„The Croods: A New Age”
„Onward”
„Over the Moon”
„Soul”
„Wolfwalkers”

Nominalizările la Globurile de Aur 2021: TV

Best TV series – Drama

„The Crown”
„Lovecraft Country”
„The Mandalorian”
„Ozark”
„Ratched”

Best performance by Actress in a TV series – Drama

Olivia Colman – „The Crown”
Jodie Comer – „Killing Eve”
Emma Corrin – „The Crown”
Laura Linney – „Ozark”
Sarah Paulsen – „Ratched”

Best performance by an Actor in a TV Series – Drama

Jason Bateman – „Ozark”
Josh O’Connor – „The Crown”
Bob Odenkirk – „Better Call Saul”
Al Pacino – „Hunters”
Matthew Rhys – „Perry Mason”

Best TV series – Musical or Comedy

„Emily in Paris”
„The Flight Attendant”
„Schitt’s Creek”
„The Great”
„Ted Lasso”

Best performance by an Actor in a TV series – Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle – „Black Monday”
Nicholas Hoult – „The Great”
Eugene Levy – „Schitt’s Creek”
Jason Sudekis – „Ted Lasso”
Ramy Youssef – „Ramy”

Best performance by an Actress in a TV series – Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins – „Emily in Paris”
Kaley Cuoco – „The Flight Attendant”
Elle Fanning – „The Great”
Jane Levy – „Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”
Catherine O’Hara – „Schitt’s Creek”

Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

„Normal People”
„The Queen’s Gambit”
„Small Axe”
„The Undoing”
„Unorthodox”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston – „Your Honor”
Jeff Daniels – „The Comey Rule”
Hugh Grant – „The Undoing”
Mark Ruffalo – „I Know This Much is True”
Ethan Hawke – „The Good Lord Bird”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett – „Mrs. America”
Daisy Edgar-Jones – „Normal People”
Shira Haas – „Unorthodox”
Nicole Kidman – „The Undoing”
Anya Taylor-Joy – „The Queen’s Gambit”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega – „Small Axe”
Brendan Gleeson – „The Comey Rule”
Daniel Levy – „Schitt’s Creek”
Jim Parsons – „Hollywood”
Donald Southerland – „The Undoing”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Helena Bonham Carter – „The Crown”
Julia Garner – „Ozark”
Annie Murphy – „Schitt’s Creek”
Cynthia Nixon – „Ratched”

Citește și:
Perechi de actori care nu au putut salva eșecul filmelor în care au jucat

Foto: PR

Urmăreşte cel mai nou VIDEO incărcat pe elle.ro

Recomandari
Un nou conflict între Palatul Buckingham și Meghan Markle din cauza certificatului de naștere al lui Archie
People

Un nou conflict între Palatul Buckingham și Meghan Markle din cauza certificatului de naștere al lui Archie

Pentru Eva Mendes, să fie o mamă atentă e mai important decât să fie pe Instagram
People

Pentru Eva Mendes, să fie o mamă atentă e mai important decât să fie pe Instagram

Ashton Kutcher o acuză pe Mila Kunis de infidelitate
People

Ashton Kutcher o acuză pe Mila Kunis de infidelitate

INNA și Deliric în Maldive
People

Prin ce experiență neplăcută au trecut INNA și Deliric în Maldive

Anca Serea a împlinit 40 de ani
People

Ce mesaj a transmis Anca Serea de ziua ei de naștere. Vedeta a împlinit 40 de ani

Fiica Ginei Pistol și a lui Smiley va avea o cameră foarte elegantă
People

Fiica Ginei Pistol și a lui Smiley va avea o cameră foarte elegantă

Publicitate

One Night Gallery. Resetează arta și orașul

moto g9 plus sau de ce ai nevoie de telefonul echipat cu cel mai mare ecran

Smartphone-ul care îți citește gândurile! Știe exact ce ai nevoie

Vacanța perfectă! NORDIS MAMAIA✶✶✶✶✶ Acasă la malul mării

Unica.ro

Smiley, primele declarații despre NUMELE fiicei lui cu Gina Pistol. 'La ecografie nu are nasul meu'

Ultima oră. O mare actriță a României, internată în stare gravă cu COVID-19

Andrea vrea să intre în Cartea Recordurilor cu cele mai mari buze din lume. Cum arăta înainte FOTO

De ce Andreea Bălan nu vrea să se mute împreună cu Tiberiu Argint. Prietenii ei au spus adevărul

Mai multe din people
Ce crede Barack Obama despre ținuta purtată de Michelle la învestirea lui Joe Biden

Ce crede Barack Obama despre ținuta purtată de Michelle la învestirea lui Joe Biden

People

Fostul președinte Barack Obama nu înțelege ce a văzut toată lumea la celebra ținută a soției sale.

+ Mai multe
Actrița Rebel Wilson confirmă că s-a despărțit de iubit

Actrița Rebel Wilson confirmă că s-a despărțit de iubit

People

După mai multe zile de speculații din partea presei, actrița Rebel Wilson confirmă că s-a despărțit de iubit.

+ Mai multe
Adevărul despre salariul lui Teo Trandafir. Ce declarații a făcut aceasta?

Adevărul despre salariul lui Teo Trandafir. Ce declarații a făcut aceasta?

People

Salariul lui Teo Trandafir a devenit subiect de speculații în presă în ultimele zile, când s-au vehiculat sume foarte mari pe care le-ar primi aceasta pentru munca ei de la Kanal D.

+ Mai multe
Mai multe articole
Copyright © 2021 Ringier Romania SRL