Nominalizările la Globurile de Aur 2021 – lista completă

Iată care sunt nominalizările la Globurile de Aur 2021:

Nominalizările la Globurile de Aur 2021: Movies

Best Motion Picture – Drama

„The Father”

„Mank”

„Nomadland”

„Promising Young Woman”

„The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

„Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

„Hamilton”

„Music”

„Palm Springs”

„The Prom”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Viola Davis – „Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day – „The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby – „Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand – „Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan – „Promising Young Woman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Chadwick Boseman, – „Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Riz Ahmed – „The Sound of Metal”

Anthony Hopkins – „The Father”

Gary Oldman – „Mank”

Tahar Rahim – „The Mauritanian”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova – „Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Kate Hudson – „Music”

Michelle Pfeiffer – „French Exit”

Rosamund Pike – „I Care A Lot”

Anya Taylor-Joy – „Emma”

Best Director

David Fincher – „Mank”

Regina King – „One Night in Miami”

Aaron Sorkin – „The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chloe Zhao – „Nomadland”

Emerald Fennell – „Promising Young Woman”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen – „Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

James Corden – „The Prom”

Lin-Manuel Miranda – „Hamilton”

Dev Patel – „The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Andy Samberg – „Palm Springs”

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Glenn Close – „Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman – „The Father”

Jodie Foster – „The Mauritanian”

Amanda Seyfried – „Mank”

Helana Zengel – „News of the World”

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen – „The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya – „Judas and the Black Messiah”

Jared Leto – „The Little Things”

Bill Murray – „On the Rocks”

Leslie Odom, Jr. – „One Night in Miami”

Best Original Song in a Motion Picture

„Fight for You” – „Judas and the Black Messia”

„Here My Voice” – „The Trial of the Chicago 7”

„IO SI (Seen)” – „The Life Ahead”

„Speak Now” – „One Night in Miami”

„Tigers & Tweed” – „The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Best Original Score in a Motion Picture

„The Midnight Sky”

„Tenet”

„News of the World”

„Mank”

Best Screenplay in a Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell – „Promising Young Woman”

Jack Fincher – „Mank”

Aaron Sorkin – „The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton – „The Father”

Chloe Zhao – „Nomadland”

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

„Another Round,” Denemarca

„La Llorona,” Guatamela/Franța

„The Life Ahead,” Italia

„Minari,” USA

„Two of Us,” Franța/USA

Best Animated Film

„The Croods: A New Age”

„Onward”

„Over the Moon”

„Soul”

„Wolfwalkers”

Nominalizările la Globurile de Aur 2021: TV

Best TV series – Drama

„The Crown”

„Lovecraft Country”

„The Mandalorian”

„Ozark”

„Ratched”

Best performance by Actress in a TV series – Drama

Olivia Colman – „The Crown”

Jodie Comer – „Killing Eve”

Emma Corrin – „The Crown”

Laura Linney – „Ozark”

Sarah Paulsen – „Ratched”

Best performance by an Actor in a TV Series – Drama

Jason Bateman – „Ozark”

Josh O’Connor – „The Crown”

Bob Odenkirk – „Better Call Saul”

Al Pacino – „Hunters”

Matthew Rhys – „Perry Mason”

Best TV series – Musical or Comedy

„Emily in Paris”

„The Flight Attendant”

„Schitt’s Creek”

„The Great”

„Ted Lasso”

Best performance by an Actor in a TV series – Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle – „Black Monday”

Nicholas Hoult – „The Great”

Eugene Levy – „Schitt’s Creek”

Jason Sudekis – „Ted Lasso”

Ramy Youssef – „Ramy”

Best performance by an Actress in a TV series – Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins – „Emily in Paris”

Kaley Cuoco – „The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning – „The Great”

Jane Levy – „Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Catherine O’Hara – „Schitt’s Creek”

Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

„Normal People”

„The Queen’s Gambit”

„Small Axe”

„The Undoing”

„Unorthodox”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston – „Your Honor”

Jeff Daniels – „The Comey Rule”

Hugh Grant – „The Undoing”

Mark Ruffalo – „I Know This Much is True”

Ethan Hawke – „The Good Lord Bird”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett – „Mrs. America”

Daisy Edgar-Jones – „Normal People”

Shira Haas – „Unorthodox”

Nicole Kidman – „The Undoing”

Anya Taylor-Joy – „The Queen’s Gambit”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega – „Small Axe”

Brendan Gleeson – „The Comey Rule”

Daniel Levy – „Schitt’s Creek”

Jim Parsons – „Hollywood”

Donald Southerland – „The Undoing”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Helena Bonham Carter – „The Crown”

Julia Garner – „Ozark”

Annie Murphy – „Schitt’s Creek”

Cynthia Nixon – „Ratched”

Foto: PR

