Motivul pentru care Meghan Markle nu a stat alături de Regina Elisabeta a II-a, Camilla Parker Bowles și Kate Middleton la evenimentul de comemorare a victimelor Primului Război Mondial

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Her Majesty The Queen and members of @TheRoyalFamily at the National Service of Remembrance, as the nation honoured those who have lost their lives in conflict. The Duke of Cambridge, The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of York laid a wreath at the Cenotaph on #RemembranceSunday, after observing a two-minute silence to remember those who died in world wars and other conflicts. Every year, the nation unites on Remembrance Sunday, traditionally held at 11am on the second Sunday in November, to honour the service and sacrifice of our Armed Forces community, the British and Commonwealth veterans, the Allies that fought alongside us and the civilian servicemen and women involved in the two World Wars and later conflicts. #WeWillRememberThem