Motivul pentru care Meghan Markle nu a stat alături de Regina Elisabeta a II-a, Camilla Parker Bowles și Kate Middleton la evenimentul de comemorare a victimelor Primului Război Mondial

În timpul ceremoniei de comemorare a victimelor Primului Război Mondial Meghan Markle nu a stat alături de Regina Elisabeta a II-a, Camilla Parker Bowles și Kate Middleton.

People de Laura Georgescu
Meghan Markle nu a stat alături de Regina Elisabeta a II-a, Camilla Parker Bowles și Kate Middleton la evenimentul de comemorare a victimelor Primului Război Mondial, iar motivul este ușor de înțeles.

În timpul ceremoniei emoționante organizate duminică, Regina Elisabeta a II-a, Kate Middleton și Camilla, Ducesa de Cornwall au stat împreună la un balcon, în timp ce Meghan a urmărit ceremonia din alt loc. În spatele acestei așezări nu este însă vorba despre un conflict, ci pur și simplu spațiul nu era suficient pentru ca cele patru femei să urmărească împreună această ceremonie.

Același lucru s-a întâmplat și anul trecut, când Meghan Markle a stat alături de Elke Budenbender, soția Președintelui Germaniei. Anul acesta, Ducesa de Sussex a stat lângă nepoata Reginei, Sophie, Contesă de Wessex și lângă Sir Timothy Laurence, soțul Prințesei Anne.

 

Membrii familiei regale participă la nenumărate evenimente oficiale și de obicei ei sunt așezați ierarhic. La evenimentul Trooping the Colour în iunie, Meghan Markle și Prințul Harry au stat în spate, la fel ca anul trecut, în centru fiind așezați Prințul William și soția lui. „Ea (Meghan Markle) nu a ieșit în evidență așa cum toată lumea se aștepta, însă există o ierarhie. Nu s-a dorit o excludere, însă William este fratele mai mare, așa că el stă în față alături de soția lui”, a declarat o sursă pentru People.

În timpul evenimentului de ieri, Meghan Markle a purtat o jachetă neagră Stella McCartney și o broșă cu un mac, acesta fiind simbolul victimelor Primului Război Mondial.

În timp ce Meghan Markle și Kate Middleton urmăreau ceremonia, Prințul Harry și Prințul William au depus coroane cu maci la memorialul de război de la Whitehall din Londra.

 

Cu o zi în urmă, cei patru s-au reunit la Festival of Remembrance Service care a avut loc la Royal Albert Hall, aceasta fiind prima lor apariție împreună din ultimele luni.

