Motivul pentru care Meghan Markle nu a stat alături de Regina Elisabeta a II-a, Camilla Parker Bowles și Kate Middleton la evenimentul de comemorare a victimelor Primului Război Mondial

În timpul ceremoniei de comemorare a victimelor Primului Război Mondial Meghan Markle nu a stat alături de Regina Elisabeta a II-a, Camilla Parker Bowles și Kate Middleton.
Meghan Markle nu a stat alături de Regina Elisabeta a II-a, Camilla Parker Bowles și Kate Middleton la evenimentul de comemorare a victimelor Primului Război Mondial, iar motivul este ușor de înțeles.
În timpul ceremoniei emoționante organizate duminică, Regina Elisabeta a II-a, Kate Middleton și Camilla, Ducesa de Cornwall au stat împreună la un balcon, în timp ce Meghan a urmărit ceremonia din alt loc. În spatele acestei așezări nu este însă vorba despre un conflict, ci pur și simplu spațiul nu era suficient pentru ca cele patru femei să urmărească împreună această ceremonie.
Același lucru s-a întâmplat și anul trecut, când Meghan Markle a stat alături de Elke Budenbender, soția Președintelui Germaniei. Anul acesta, Ducesa de Sussex a stat lângă nepoata Reginei, Sophie, Contesă de Wessex și lângă Sir Timothy Laurence, soțul Prințesei Anne.
View this post on Instagram
Membrii familiei regale participă la nenumărate evenimente oficiale și de obicei ei sunt așezați ierarhic. La evenimentul Trooping the Colour în iunie, Meghan Markle și Prințul Harry au stat în spate, la fel ca anul trecut, în centru fiind așezați Prințul William și soția lui. „Ea (Meghan Markle) nu a ieșit în evidență așa cum toată lumea se aștepta, însă există o ierarhie. Nu s-a dorit o excludere, însă William este fratele mai mare, așa că el stă în față alături de soția lui”, a declarat o sursă pentru People.
În timpul evenimentului de ieri, Meghan Markle a purtat o jachetă neagră Stella McCartney și o broșă cu un mac, acesta fiind simbolul victimelor Primului Război Mondial.
În timp ce Meghan Markle și Kate Middleton urmăreau ceremonia, Prințul Harry și Prințul William au depus coroane cu maci la memorialul de război de la Whitehall din Londra.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Her Majesty The Queen and members of @TheRoyalFamily at the National Service of Remembrance, as the nation honoured those who have lost their lives in conflict. The Duke of Cambridge, The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of York laid a wreath at the Cenotaph on #RemembranceSunday, after observing a two-minute silence to remember those who died in world wars and other conflicts. Every year, the nation unites on Remembrance Sunday, traditionally held at 11am on the second Sunday in November, to honour the service and sacrifice of our Armed Forces community, the British and Commonwealth veterans, the Allies that fought alongside us and the civilian servicemen and women involved in the two World Wars and later conflicts. #WeWillRememberThem
View this post on Instagram
Today, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined Her Majesty The Queen and members of @TheRoyalFamily at the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph to commemorate and honour the men and women who have lost their lives in conflict. As shared at last night’s Festival of Remembrance, this quote embodies the sacrifice of those that serve: • “When you go home, tell them of us and say, for your tomorrow, we gave our today.” • For more details of this week of Remembrance and their Royal Highness’s recognition for those who serve, please see previous posts. #WeWillRememberThem #Remembrance Photo © PA
Cu o zi în urmă, cei patru s-au reunit la Festival of Remembrance Service care a avut loc la Royal Albert Hall, aceasta fiind prima lor apariție împreună din ultimele luni.
Foto: Profimedia