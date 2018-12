Motivul pentru care contul de Instagram al lui Meghan Markle a fost reactivat în mod misterios

View this post on Instagram

The Duchess of Sussex this morning visited The Royal Variety Charitys residential nursing and care home Brinsworth House, to join the residents and staff as they enjoyed a festive themed morning 🎄 The Royal Variety Charity, of which The Queen is Patron, assists those who have worked professionally in the entertainment industry and are in need of help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or hard times. The Duchess attended this years Royal Variety Performance with The Duke in November. Proceeds raised from the event go directly towards supporting Brinsworth House. 📸PA