Mesajul emotionant postat de Antonia cu ocazia zilei de nastere a fiului ei, Akim

Astazi, baiatul cel mic al Antoniei si al lui Alex Velea, Akim, implineste varsta de un an.
Iata ce mesaj emotionant a postat Antonia cu aceasta ocazie:
“Sa nasti un al treila copil nu este usor deloc, dar tot ce stiu este ca merita 100%. Acest micut plin de viata a adus atat de multa bucurie in familia noastra, la fel cum au facut-o si ceilalti doi copii ai mei. Idealul meu in viata nu este sa fiu cea mai buna mama din lume, ci doar sa fiu cea mai buna mama pentru copiii mei. In viata lucrurile nu ies intotdeauna asa cum ai planuit, dar e in regula. Stiu ca, in timp, Dumnezeu va rezolva toate problemele. Sunt atat de recunoscatoare pentru tine, Akim, si pentru toti ceilalti membri ai familiei mele! Totodata, sunt mandra de mine pentru ca am reusit sa realizez atat de multe lucruri minunate pana la varsta mea, si, mai presus de toate, am reusit sa dau viata celor trei copii ai mei, trei suflete pure si frumoase.
Multumesc, Doamne! La multi ani, micutule Akim. “
Giving birth to a 3rd child isn’t easy at all, but all I know is that it’s worth it 100% percent! This little ball of life has brought so much joy to our family just like my other 2 children! My goal in life isn’t to be the best mom out of all moms , but to be a great mom to my children! Life doesn’t always turn out the way you plan it and it’s ok! I know God will solve all of our problems in time. I’m so thankful for you Akim, and i’m so thankful for all of my family! I’m also proud of myself because I have accomplished so many great things for my age, and most of all, I have accomplished giving life, giving life to 3 pure , beautiful souls! Thank you God! Happy Birthday little baby Akim! #1yearsold #happybirthday #familyfirst @iamvelea
Cu acest prilej, Antonia a impartasit cu fanii ei cateva momente intime, postand cateva poze cu Akim din maternitate.
Antonia si Alex Velea au fost prezenti aseara la evenimentul ELLE Style Awards, unde Antonia a sustinut un concert exploziv.
Text: Madalina Preda
Foto: Instagram