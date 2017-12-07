Mesajul emotionant postat de Antonia cu ocazia zilei de nastere a fiului ei, Akim

Astazi, baiatul cel mic al Antoniei si al lui Alex Velea, Akim, implineste varsta de un an.

People 07 decembrie 2017 de ELLE.ro
Mesajul emotionant postat de Antoina cu ocazia zilei de nastere a fiului ei, Akim

Iata ce mesaj emotionant a postat Antonia cu aceasta ocazie:

“Sa nasti un al treila copil nu este usor deloc, dar tot ce stiu este ca merita 100%. Acest micut plin de viata a adus atat de multa bucurie in familia noastra, la fel cum au facut-o si ceilalti doi copii ai mei. Idealul meu in viata nu este sa fiu cea mai buna mama din lume, ci doar sa fiu cea mai buna mama pentru copiii mei. In viata lucrurile nu ies intotdeauna asa cum ai planuit, dar e in regula. Stiu ca, in timp, Dumnezeu va rezolva toate problemele. Sunt atat de recunoscatoare pentru tine, Akim, si pentru toti ceilalti membri ai familiei mele! Totodata, sunt mandra de mine pentru ca am reusit sa realizez atat de multe lucruri minunate pana la varsta mea, si, mai presus de toate, am reusit sa dau viata celor trei copii ai mei, trei suflete pure si frumoase.

Multumesc, Doamne! La multi ani, micutule Akim. “

Giving birth to a 3rd child isn’t easy at all, but all I know is that it’s worth it 100% percent! This little ball of life has brought so much joy to our family just like my other 2 children! My goal in life isn’t to be the best mom out of all moms , but to be a great mom to my children! Life doesn’t always turn out the way you plan it and it’s ok! I know God will solve all of our problems in time. I’m so thankful for you Akim, and i’m so thankful for all of my family! I’m also proud of myself because I have accomplished so many great things for my age, and most of all, I have accomplished giving life, giving life to 3 pure , beautiful souls! Thank you God! Happy Birthday little baby Akim! #1yearsold #happybirthday #familyfirst @iamvelea

A post shared by •AntoniA• (@antonia) on

Cu acest prilej, Antonia a impartasit cu fanii ei cateva momente intime, postand cateva poze cu Akim din maternitate.

Sharing some our intimate moments with you all for Akim’s Birthday! 🖤 #1

A post shared by •AntoniA• (@antonia) on

This man right here…….BEST FATHER EVER! @iamvelea ❤️ #Akim

A post shared by •AntoniA• (@antonia) on

Antonia si Alex Velea au fost prezenti aseara la evenimentul ELLE Style Awards, unde Antonia a sustinut un concert exploziv.

Citeste si:
Cele mai frumoase imagini postate de Antonia cu copiii sai

Text: Madalina Preda
Foto: Instagram

Recomandari
Recomandari

Judecata de joi: Tuslama regală – AUDIO

Recomandari

Directoare din ANAF acuzată că a luat o mită de 1 milion de euro în bani cash, excursii extravagante și cadouri foarte scumpe – AUDIO

Recomandari

Românii au cheltuit în minivacanţa de 1 Decembrie aproximativ 9,4 milioane de euro pe cazare şi masă

ELLE STYLE AWARDS 2017 – Best people, best crowd (II)
People 07 decembrie 2017

ELLE STYLE AWARDS 2017 – Best people, best crowd (II)

ELLE STYLE AWARDS 2017 – Best people, best crowd (I)
People 07 decembrie 2017

ELLE STYLE AWARDS 2017 – Best people, best crowd (I)

ELLE Style Awards 2017
People 07 decembrie 2017

ELLE Style Awards 2017: Cele mai indraznete tinute (GALERIE)

men la elle style awards
People 07 decembrie 2017

Moda masculina @ ELLE Style Awards 2017

ELLE STYLE AWARDS 2017: Atmosfera
People 07 decembrie 2017

ELLE STYLE AWARDS 2017: Atmosfera

Cupluri prezente la ELLE Style Awards 2017
People 07 decembrie 2017

Cupluri prezente la ELLE Style Awards 2017

Noizz

Ce decizie proastă a luat Gabriela Firea după moartea Regelui Mihai?

Locul de ieșit în București care arată ca suprafață colonizată a lunii

Tragic! Adevărata poveste a celor doi bătrânei care mor îmbrățișați în filmul Titanic

Ăsta e ultima modă de anul ăsta în materie de pomi de Crăciun și e absurdă!

Psychologies

(P) Cum ne ajută împărțirea treburilor casnice să avem un cuplu fericit

Pentru mine, cel mai important lider va fi mereu tata

Părinți egoiști: efecte pe termen lung asupra psihicului copilului

5 semne ale unui abuz emoțional în relația de cuplu

Mai multe din people
best dressed elle style awards

Best Dressed @ ELLE Style Awards 2017

People 07 decembrie 2017

Anul acesta am provocat invitatii nostri ( si si pe noi in acelasi timp), la un dress code artsy, in care tema a fost Express Yourself!

+ Mai multe
ELLE Style Awards Cele mai cool de Instagram

ELLE Style Awards 2017: Cele mai cool poze de Instagram

People 07 decembrie 2017

Imaginile de Instagram de la ELLE Style Awards nu puteau lipsi, asa ti-am pregatit o selectie a celor mai cool momente surprinse de invitati.

+ Mai multe
ELLE STYLE AWARDS 2017

Vedete la ELLE STYLE AWARDS 2017 (III)

People 07 decembrie 2017

Celebritati, modele, designeri, fotografi, cititori si prieteni ai revistei s-au reunit, inca o data, pentru cea mai sexy, stylish, spirited petrecere a anului - ELLE STYLE AWARDS 2017!

+ Mai multe
Mai multe articole
Copyright © 2017 Ringier Romania SRL