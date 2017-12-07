Mesajul emotionant postat de Antonia cu ocazia zilei de nastere a fiului ei, Akim

Giving birth to a 3rd child isn’t easy at all, but all I know is that it’s worth it 100% percent! This little ball of life has brought so much joy to our family just like my other 2 children! My goal in life isn’t to be the best mom out of all moms , but to be a great mom to my children! Life doesn’t always turn out the way you plan it and it’s ok! I know God will solve all of our problems in time. I’m so thankful for you Akim, and i’m so thankful for all of my family! I’m also proud of myself because I have accomplished so many great things for my age, and most of all, I have accomplished giving life, giving life to 3 pure , beautiful souls! Thank you God! Happy Birthday little baby Akim! #1yearsold #happybirthday #familyfirst @iamvelea

