Meghan Markle și Prințul Harry au înveselit copiii grav bolnavi

#WellChildAwards winner Mckenzie, aged 4 – Mckenzie spent three months in intensive care aged two following a virus, which left him paralysed. He has since had to learn to speak, swallow, eat, drink and move again. Mckenzie is there for other children when they are scared or sad, and has helped the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh with their fundraising efforts. ______________________________________________________ The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met young winners of the 2018 @WellChild Awards, which celebrate the inspiring qualities of some of the countrys seriously ill young people and the dedication of those who go the extra mile to keep children healthy and happy. The Duke of Sussex has been Patron of WellChild, the national charity for seriously ill children and their families, since 2007.

