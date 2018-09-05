Meghan Markle și Prințul Harry au înveselit copiii grav bolnavi

Meghan Markle și Prințul Harry au participat în cursul după-amiezii de marți la WellChild Awards, un eveniment dedicat copiilor și tinerilor grav bolnavi din Marea Britanie, unde au glumit cu invitații și s-au bucurat de zâmbetele celor nominalizați.
Meghan Markle și Prințul Harry au participat în cursul după-amiezii de marți la WellChild Awards, o ceremonie specială, în cadrul căreia sunt celebrate calitățile extraordinare ale copiilor și tinerilor grav bolnavi din Marea Britanie, dar și eforturile celor implicați în îngrijirea și îmbunătățirea calității vieții lor.
Palatul Kensington a anunțat participarea cuplului princiar la ceremonie prin intermediul unui mesaj postat pe Twitter, însoțit de un video. La ceremonie, Meghan Markle a purtat un costum negru cu pantaloni ușor evazați, semnat Altuzarra Studio, pantofi negru cu toc și un top negru din mătase Deitas, model Coco. Ținuta sa a fost completată de un coc simplu, lejer, la baza cefei, și de cerceii cu perle și diamante, care i-au fost dăruiți de regina Elisabeta a II-a. Palatul Buckingham a confirmat că perechea de cercei a fost primită în dar de la regină, după ce Meghan a fost zărită în urmă cu câteva luni purtându-i la un eveniment oficial.
#WellChildAwards winner Mckenzie, aged 4 – Mckenzie spent three months in intensive care aged two following a virus, which left him paralysed. He has since had to learn to speak, swallow, eat, drink and move again. Mckenzie is there for other children when they are scared or sad, and has helped the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh with their fundraising efforts.
În cadrul evenimentului WellChild Awards de marți, Meghan și Harry s-au întâlnit cu cei cărora le-au fost acordate distincții și cu membrii familiilor lor. Atunci când cuplul a întâlnit-o pe nominalizata Matilda Booth, aceasta i-a dăruit lui Meghan un buchet de trandafiri albi. În video-ul postat pe social media, Harry poate fi văzut în timp ce glumește cu Matilda și o întreabă: „Dar florile mele unde sunt?'. Se pare ca prințul chiar a făcut-o pe Matilda să-i promită că nu va renunța niciodată la zâmbetul ei molipsitor.
#WellChildAwards winner Matilda, aged seven – Matilda has Spina Bifida and is paralysed from the chest down, she spent her early years in hospital and has had brain surgery seven times among more than 40 operations. Despite all this Matilda has a great zest for life and impresses everyone that she meets with her great courage, strength and determination. When she grows up her dream is to become a nurse.
Foto: Arhiva Revistei ELLE