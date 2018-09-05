Meghan Markle și Prințul Harry au înveselit copiii grav bolnavi

Meghan Markle și Prințul Harry au participat în cursul după-amiezii de marți la WellChild Awards, un eveniment dedicat copiilor și tinerilor grav bolnavi din Marea Britanie, unde au glumit cu invitații și s-au bucurat de zâmbetele celor nominalizați.

People 05 septembrie 2018 de Lucia Popescu
Meghan Markle și Prințul Harry au înveselit copiii grav bolnavi

Meghan Markle și Prințul Harry au participat în cursul după-amiezii de marți la WellChild Awards, o ceremonie specială, în cadrul căreia sunt celebrate calitățile extraordinare ale copiilor și tinerilor grav bolnavi din Marea Britanie, dar și eforturile celor implicați în îngrijirea și îmbunătățirea calității vieții lor.

Palatul Kensington a anunțat participarea cuplului princiar la ceremonie prin intermediul unui mesaj postat pe Twitter, însoțit de un video. La ceremonie, Meghan Markle a purtat un costum negru cu pantaloni ușor evazați, semnat Altuzarra Studio, pantofi negru cu toc și un top negru din mătase Deitas, model Coco. Ținuta sa a fost completată de un coc simplu, lejer, la baza cefei, și de cerceii cu perle și diamante, care i-au fost dăruiți de regina Elisabeta a II-a. Palatul Buckingham a confirmat că perechea de cercei a fost primită în dar de la regină, după ce Meghan a fost zărită în urmă cu câteva luni purtându-i la un eveniment oficial.

#WellChildAwards winner Mckenzie, aged 4 – Mckenzie spent three months in intensive care aged two following a virus, which left him paralysed. He has since had to learn to speak, swallow, eat, drink and move again. Mckenzie is there for other children when they are scared or sad, and has helped the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh with their fundraising efforts. ______________________________________________________ The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met young winners of the 2018 @WellChild Awards, which celebrate the inspiring qualities of some of the countrys seriously ill young people and the dedication of those who go the extra mile to keep children healthy and happy. The Duke of Sussex has been Patron of WellChild, the national charity for seriously ill children and their families, since 2007.

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

În cadrul evenimentului WellChild Awards de marți, Meghan și Harry s-au întâlnit cu cei cărora le-au fost acordate distincții și cu membrii familiilor lor. Atunci când cuplul a întâlnit-o pe nominalizata Matilda Booth, aceasta i-a dăruit lui Meghan un buchet de trandafiri albi. În video-ul postat pe social media, Harry poate fi văzut în timp ce glumește cu Matilda și o întreabă: „Dar florile mele unde sunt?'. Se pare ca prințul chiar a făcut-o pe Matilda să-i promită că nu va renunța niciodată la zâmbetul ei molipsitor.

#WellChildAwards winner Matilda, aged seven – Matilda has Spina Bifida and is paralysed from the chest down, she spent her early years in hospital and has had brain surgery seven times among more than 40 operations. Despite all this Matilda has a great zest for life and impresses everyone that she meets with her great courage, strength and determination. When she grows up her dream is to become a nurse. ______________________________________________________ The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met young winners of the 2018 @WellChild Awards, which celebrate the inspiring qualities of some of the countrys seriously ill young people and the dedication of those who go the extra mile to keep children healthy and happy. The Duke of Sussex has been Patron of WellChild, the national charity for seriously ill children and their families, since 2007.

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

Citește și:
Rochia de mireasă a lui Meghan Markle, cât și tiara purtată în ziua nunții, vor fi expuse la Castelul Windsor

Foto: Arhiva Revistei ELLE

Urmăreşte cel mai nou VIDEO incărcat pe elle.ro
Recomandari
Recomandari

Un nou sezon Deșteptarea, de luni, 10 septembrie

Recomandari

Reportaj: Absolvenților de liceu din România le este mai ușor să se înscrie la universitățile din străinătate

Recomandari

Modificări importante ale Codului Rutier din Grecia

Prințul George
People 05 septembrie 2018

Motivul pentru care nu vei vedea fotografii oficiale cu Prințul George și Prințesa Charlotte din prima lor zi de școală anul acesta

Selena Gomez și Demi Lovato
People 05 septembrie 2018

Selena Gomez face primele declarații despre prietena ei, Demi Lovato, dar și despre viața ei personală

Beyoncé
People 05 septembrie 2018

Mama lui Beyoncé a postat o fotografie cu fiica ei și e cel mai ADORABIL lucru!

Kristen Stewart
People 05 septembrie 2018

Kristen Stewart vorbește despre sexualitate: „Ambiguitatea este lucrul meu preferat”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
People 05 septembrie 2018

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper sunt protagoniștii imaginii zilei… dintr-un motiv foarte amuzant

Este Leonardo DiCaprio în sfârșit gata să se însoare?
People 04 septembrie 2018

Este Leonardo DiCaprio în sfârșit gata să se însoare?

Noizz

Alimentul cu care combați garantat tot stresul. E miraculos...

Alexandru Arșinel a dat bomba cu care a zguduit toată presa românească

Secretul vedetelor: cât doarme ca să se mențină tânără și frumoasă

Cât dorm oamenii din showbiz în weekend. Cum rezistă așa?!

Psychologies

Cei 4 hormoni care influențează aspectul pielii

Vești proaste: Există și bărbați mișto!

Muncești mult și nu ai timp de viață personală? S-o crezi tu!

Dating: Cum mai arată Făt Frumos în ziua de azi?

Mai multe din people
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian răspunde zvonurilor despre aventura cu rapperul Drake

People 04 septembrie 2018

S-a întâmplat sau nu? Kim Kardashian rupe tăcerea!

+ Mai multe
Kate Middleton și Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton vs. Meghan Markle: Cine este adevăratul influencer în materie de stil?

People 04 septembrie 2018

Ducesa de Cambridge este cel mai bun influencer în materie de stil, urmată imediat de Meghan Markle, Ducesa de Sussex, potrivit unui top al eBay UK.

+ Mai multe
Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones are un mesaj emoționat pentru fiul ei, Dylan Michael Douglas, care începe facultatea

People 04 septembrie 2018

Băiatul cuplului Catherine Zeta-Jones și Michael Douglas începe, în curând, primul an de facultate.

+ Mai multe
Mai multe articole
Copyright © 2018 Ringier Romania SRL