Meghan Markle și Prințul Harry au avut o apariție surpriză la un meci de baseball

Ducele și Ducesa de Sussex au participat weekend-ul trecut la primul meci major de baseball jucat în Europa.

People de Ionescu Teodora
Meghan Markle și Prințul Harry au avut o apariție surpriză la un meci de baseball

Meghan Markle i-a surprins pe fanii familiei regale printr-o apariție neașteptată alături de Prințul Harry, la primul meci major de baseball din Europa. Meciul dintre New York Yankees și Boston Red Sox a avut loc la Parcul Olimpic Regina Elisabeta din Londra, iar potrivit ITV News, evenimentul a promovat și Invictus Games, fiind prezenți foști concurenți atât din Statele Unite ale Americii cât și din Marea Britanie.

Omid Scobie, cronicar regal, a raportat apariția surpriză a Ducelui și Ducesei de Sussex, scriind pe Twitter: „Du-mă la meci, du-mă cu mulțimea. Ducesa Meghan l-a însoțit pe Prințul Harry la meciul #LondonSeries @RedSox vs. @Yankees pe @LondonStadium susținând @WeAreInvictus.”

 

Vezi această postare pe Instagram

 

Tonight, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the first of a two game series of the Major League Baseball #LondonSeries, in support of @WeAreInvictusGames. Tonights highly anticipated game between the #Yankees and #RedSox took place at London stadium, Olympic Park. The @WeAreInvictusGames, of which His Royal Highness is Founding Patron, has been selected as charity partner for the @MLB 2019 series. The Invictus Games Foundation is the international charity that oversees the development of the Invictus Games, an international adaptive multi-sport event in which wounded, injured or sick armed service personnel and veterans participate. It celebrates the power of sport in recovery and how it can help, physically or psychologically, those suffering from injuries or illness. The word ‘invictus means ‘unconquered – it embodies the fighting spirit of the competitors. As part of the partnership, the Invictus Games Foundation have a team participating in Londons #Softball60, the social softball series built for the city and targeted to introduce the sport to new audiences and demonstrate that it is an inclusive sport. On this #ArmedForcesDay, tonights event was also a chance for Their Royal Highnesses to shine a light on the men and women here in the UK and around the world who have sacrificed so much for their country. Discover more about the Invictus Games Foundation through the link in our bio. Photo credit: PA

O postare distribuită de The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) pe

Pentru acest eveniment Meghan a purtat o rochie neagră, semnată Stella McCartney cu o curea asortată, și balerini în aceeași nuanță, de la Aquazzura. În timpul Trooping the Colour din acest an, fanii familiei regale au observat că Meghan Markle poartă un eternity ring, alături de inelul de logodnă și verighetă.

De asemenea, se pare că Ducesa a făcut câteva modificări inelului de logodnă. Cele trei diamante care erau montate pe o bază solidă, din aur galben, au fost mutate pe o bază subțire, cu mici diamante pe ambele părți. Meghan a purtat noul inel atât la Trooping the Colour, cât și la prima ședință foto cu fiul ei, în mai.

Povestea din spatele inelului de logodnă este una emoționantă, Harry și Meghan vorbind despre design-ul special. Acest inel are un diamant din Botswana și două diamante mai mici din colecția Prințesei Diana.

„Inelul este evident din aur galben, fiind preferatul ei (Meghan), iar piatra principală am luat-o din Botswana și diamantele mici sunt din colecția de bijuterii a mamei mele, pentru a mă asigura că ea este alături de noi în această călătorie nebunească', a declarat Harry.

Citește și:
Femeia care l-a respins pe Prințul William în adolescență are ceva în comun cu Meghan Markle

Foto: Instagram, Arhiva Revistei ELLE

Urmăreşte cel mai nou VIDEO incărcat pe elle.ro

Recomandari
Recomandari

Tichetul de vacanță de 1000 de euro a fost localizat în Zanzibar – AUDIO

Recomandari

A câștigat 1000 de euro în Deșteptarea și a reușit să rezolve și o problemă simplă de matematică în 60 de secunde – AUDIO

Recomandari

Un nou tichet de vacanță de 1000 de euro a fost găsit în Barcelona – AUDIO

Sophie Turner și Joe Jonas s-au căsătorit în Paris, într-un cadru emoționant
People

Sophie Turner și Joe Jonas s-au căsătorit în Paris, într-un cadru emoționant

Actorii din „Big Little Lies au fost prezenți la nunta lui Zoe Kravitz cu Karl Glusman
People

Actorii din „Big Little Lies” au fost prezenți la nunta lui Zoe Kravitz cu Karl Glusman

Chris Martin și Dua Lipa
People

Chris Martin și Dua Lipa, noul cuplu din showbiz?

David Beckham a participat la un meci de fotbal alături de fiica sa, iar imaginile sunt adorabile
People

David Beckham a participat la un meci de fotbal alături de fiica sa, iar imaginile sunt adorabile

Video de arhivă cu Ryan Gosling, publicat chiar de Eva Mendes
People

Video de arhivă cu Ryan Gosling, publicat chiar de Eva Mendes

Femeia care l-a respins pe Prințul William în adolescență are ceva în comun cu Meghan Markle
People

Femeia care l-a respins pe Prințul William în adolescență are ceva în comun cu Meghan Markle

Unica.ro

A trimis fetița la culcare după prânz. Când a încercat să o trezească nu a mai reușit

E cel mai mic oras din Romania, dar l-au transformat in atractie mondiala. Peste 5000 de turisti straini pe an

Subiecte bac 2019 română

Poze rare cu Andreea Marinescu și soțul ei. Adi e polițist și apare rar la mondenități

Trending news
Cum îți alegi costumul de baie în funcție de forma corpului

Cum îți alegi costumul de baie în funcție de forma corpului?

Când vine vorba de mersul la plajă pe timp de vară, în vacanțe sau pur si simplu de o sesiune de relaxare la spa sau la piscină, trebuie să te asiguri că alegi cel mai potrivit costum de baie pentru forma corpului tău.

+ Mai multe
Cum să dai forma potrivită unghiilor tale respectând o regulă simplă

Cum să dai forma potrivită unghiilor tale respectând o regulă simplă

În mod normal te-ai gândi că este foarte ușor să îți faci manichiura, chiar și singură, acasă, însă de câte ori nu ai fost nemulțumită de forma pe care ai dat-o unghiilor tale?

+ Mai multe
Mai multe din people
Naomi Campbell nu se înfometează, însă poate rezista câteva zile fără să mănânce

Naomi Campbell nu se înfometează, însă poate rezista câteva zile fără să mănânce

People

Naomi Campbell spune că nu se înfometează, dar poate sta câteva zile fără să mănânce.

+ Mai multe
Noua melodie a lui Justin Bieber are legătură cu Selena Gomez

Noua melodie a lui Justin Bieber are legătură cu Selena Gomez?

People

Fanii au speculat că noua melodie a lui Justin Bieber este despre Selena Gomez, după ce artistul a adăugat un mesaj alături de promovarea piesei.

+ Mai multe
Schimbarea pe care Jennifer Aniston nu o va face niciodată în legătură cu înfățișarea ei

Schimbarea pe care Jennifer Aniston nu o va face niciodată în legătură cu înfățișarea ei

People

De-a lungul timpului, Jennifer Aniston și-a dezvoltat stilul astfel încât, în prezent, a ajuns să-și cunoască în detaliu preferințele în materie de modă și frumusețe.

+ Mai multe
Mai multe articole
Copyright © 2019 Ringier Romania SRL