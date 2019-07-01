Meghan Markle și Prințul Harry au avut o apariție surpriză la un meci de baseball

Ducele și Ducesa de Sussex au participat weekend-ul trecut la primul meci major de baseball jucat în Europa.
Meghan Markle i-a surprins pe fanii familiei regale printr-o apariție neașteptată alături de Prințul Harry, la primul meci major de baseball din Europa. Meciul dintre New York Yankees și Boston Red Sox a avut loc la Parcul Olimpic Regina Elisabeta din Londra, iar potrivit ITV News, evenimentul a promovat și Invictus Games, fiind prezenți foști concurenți atât din Statele Unite ale Americii cât și din Marea Britanie.
🎵Take me out to the ball game, take me out with the crowd🎵
Duchess Meghan has joined Prince Harry at the #LondonSeries @RedSox vs. @Yankees game at the @LondonStadium in support of @WeAreInvictus⚾️ pic.twitter.com/oF2f3b7pBx
— Omid Scobie (@scobie) 29 iunie 2019
Omid Scobie, cronicar regal, a raportat apariția surpriză a Ducelui și Ducesei de Sussex, scriind pe Twitter: „Du-mă la meci, du-mă cu mulțimea. Ducesa Meghan l-a însoțit pe Prințul Harry la meciul #LondonSeries @RedSox vs. @Yankees pe @LondonStadium susținând @WeAreInvictus.”
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
Tonight, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the first of a two game series of the Major League Baseball #LondonSeries, in support of @WeAreInvictusGames. Tonights highly anticipated game between the #Yankees and #RedSox took place at London stadium, Olympic Park. The @WeAreInvictusGames, of which His Royal Highness is Founding Patron, has been selected as charity partner for the @MLB 2019 series. The Invictus Games Foundation is the international charity that oversees the development of the Invictus Games, an international adaptive multi-sport event in which wounded, injured or sick armed service personnel and veterans participate. It celebrates the power of sport in recovery and how it can help, physically or psychologically, those suffering from injuries or illness. The word ‘invictus means ‘unconquered – it embodies the fighting spirit of the competitors. As part of the partnership, the Invictus Games Foundation have a team participating in Londons #Softball60, the social softball series built for the city and targeted to introduce the sport to new audiences and demonstrate that it is an inclusive sport. On this #ArmedForcesDay, tonights event was also a chance for Their Royal Highnesses to shine a light on the men and women here in the UK and around the world who have sacrificed so much for their country. Discover more about the Invictus Games Foundation through the link in our bio. Photo credit: PA
Pentru acest eveniment Meghan a purtat o rochie neagră, semnată Stella McCartney cu o curea asortată, și balerini în aceeași nuanță, de la Aquazzura. În timpul Trooping the Colour din acest an, fanii familiei regale au observat că Meghan Markle poartă un eternity ring, alături de inelul de logodnă și verighetă.
De asemenea, se pare că Ducesa a făcut câteva modificări inelului de logodnă. Cele trei diamante care erau montate pe o bază solidă, din aur galben, au fost mutate pe o bază subțire, cu mici diamante pe ambele părți. Meghan a purtat noul inel atât la Trooping the Colour, cât și la prima ședință foto cu fiul ei, în mai.
Povestea din spatele inelului de logodnă este una emoționantă, Harry și Meghan vorbind despre design-ul special. Acest inel are un diamant din Botswana și două diamante mai mici din colecția Prințesei Diana.
„Inelul este evident din aur galben, fiind preferatul ei (Meghan), iar piatra principală am luat-o din Botswana și diamantele mici sunt din colecția de bijuterii a mamei mele, pentru a mă asigura că ea este alături de noi în această călătorie nebunească', a declarat Harry.
Foto: Instagram, Arhiva Revistei ELLE